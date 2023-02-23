https://sputniknews.com/20230223/eu-fails-to-agree-on-new-sanctions-against-russia-to-resume-talks-on-february-24-report-1107747733.html

EU Fails to Agree on New Sanctions Against Russia, to Resume Talks on February 24: Report

The European Union failed once again to agree on the 10th sanctions package against Russia, talks on this issue will continue on February 24, a British new agency reported on Thursday, citing diplomatic sources.

Earlier in the day various European media reported that Russia's nuclear energy and diamond industries will not be targeted by the the European Union's 10th sanctions package against Moscow due to opposition from Hungary, a country that depends on cooperation with Moscow in this area, and several other EU member states, including France, Bulgaria and Belgium, were also against sanctioning Russian nuclear and diamond industries.As per the reports, the countries opposed to immediate sanctions against Russian nuclear industry due to their dependence on imports are working to find alternative suppliers. In the event restrictions are adopted in the 10th package, these countries would reportedly be given a loophole to continue importing fuel so long as they need it.Earlier in the week, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said after a meeting of EU Foreign Affairs Council that a new package of sanctions against Russia would be adopted by February 24. On Wednesday, media reported that EU diplomats failed to agree new sanctions against Russia as there were still several unresolved issues.Meanwhile, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said on Thursday that Washington will target additional Russian banks for their alleged sanctions evasion as part of a new sanctions package on Friday."Starting tomorrow we will clamp down on more Russian banks that have been evading sanctions," Nuland said during a virtual discussion organized by The Washington Post.

