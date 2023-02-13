https://sputniknews.com/20230213/what-do-you-think-will-be-the-legacy-of-eus-anti-russia-sanctions-in-the-long-run-1107379979.html
What Do You Think Will Be the Legacy of EU's Anti-Russia Sanctions in the Long Run?
What Do You Think Will Be the Legacy of EU's Anti-Russia Sanctions in the Long Run?
Reports suggest that Brussels will mark one year since the beginning of the Russian special op in Ukraine with a 10th sanctions package against Moscow.
Sputnik wants to know your opinion on the matter - please, feel free to take part in our poll.
14:17 GMT 13.02.2023 (Updated: 15:03 GMT 13.02.2023)
Reports suggest that Brussels will mark one year since the beginning of the Russian special op in Ukraine with a 10th sanctions package against Moscow.
Sputnik wants to know your opinion on the matter - please, feel free to take part in our poll.