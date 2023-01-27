International
Hungary Will Not Allow EU Sanctions to Target Russian Nuclear Power, Orban Says
Hungary Will Not Allow EU Sanctions to Target Russian Nuclear Power, Orban Says
Hungary will not allow the extension of EU sanctions against Moscow to Russia's nuclear power, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.
Hungary Will Not Allow EU Sanctions to Target Russian Nuclear Power, Orban Says

07:46 GMT 27.01.2023
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.01.2023
© AFP 2023 / JURE MAKOVEC
BUDAPES (Sputnik) - Hungary will not allow the extension of EU sanctions against Moscow to Russia's nuclear power, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.
"We will not allow sanctions that further increase Hungarian inflation. The most important thing here is the price of energy. Therefore, we will not let the plan to extend sanctions to nuclear energy be implemented," Orban told to the local broadcaster.
