https://sputniknews.com/20230127/hungary-will-not-allow-eu-sanctions-to-target-russian-nuclear-power-orban-says-1106749538.html
Hungary Will Not Allow EU Sanctions to Target Russian Nuclear Power, Orban Says
Hungary Will Not Allow EU Sanctions to Target Russian Nuclear Power, Orban Says
Hungary will not allow the extension of EU sanctions against Moscow to Russia's nuclear power, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.
2023-01-27T07:46+0000
2023-01-27T07:46+0000
2023-01-27T07:46+0000
world
hungary
viktor orban
nuclear power
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/08/1083339086_0:124:3073:1853_1920x0_80_0_0_9843a78a7efb44d71dd415cf78adc441.jpg
hungary
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/08/1083339086_344:0:3073:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_91f19ecb512ebfad3c0fab2cdc0776c2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
hungary, orban, inflation in europe, russian nuclear power, soaring inflation
hungary, orban, inflation in europe, russian nuclear power, soaring inflation
Hungary Will Not Allow EU Sanctions to Target Russian Nuclear Power, Orban Says
BUDAPES (Sputnik) - Hungary will not allow the extension of EU sanctions against Moscow to Russia's nuclear power, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.
"We will not allow sanctions that further increase Hungarian inflation. The most important thing here is the price of energy. Therefore, we will not let the plan to extend sanctions to nuclear energy be implemented," Orban told to the local broadcaster.