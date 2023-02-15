European Commission Proposes New Sanctions Against Russia Worth Over $11.7Bln

https://sputniknews.com/20230215/european-commission-proposes-new-sanctions-against-russia-worth-over-117bln-1107455587.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Commission has proposed a new package of sanctions against Russia in the amount of 11 billion euros ($11.79 billion), Ursula von der Leyen, the commission's head, said on Wednesday.
"We are suggesting a 10th tranche of sanctions
with trade bans and new checks on exports to Russia, exports of technology, we are talking about 11 billion euro," she said at the European Parliament plenary session.
The European Commission proposes to introduce export sanctions to ban supply of electronics used by Russia in drones and helicopter production, Ursula von der Leyen said.
"We are suggesting restrictions on a dozen electronic components used in Russian armed systems such as drones missiles and helicopters," von der Leyen said at the European Parliament plenary session.
After Moscow launched its special operation in Ukraine in February 2022, the US, European Union, and Britain imposed economic restrictions against Russia.