European Commission Proposes New Sanctions Against Russia Worth Over $11.7Bln

The European Commission has proposed a new package of sanctions against Russia in the amount of 11 billion euros ($11.79 billion), Ursula von der Leyen
08:53 GMT 15.02.2023
© AP Photo / Virginia MayoA woman walks across the courtyard from the European Commission building, left, to the European Council building, right, as the fog settles in Brussels, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
A woman walks across the courtyard from the European Commission building, left, to the European Council building, right, as the fog settles in Brussels, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.02.2023
© AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
