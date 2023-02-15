https://sputniknews.com/20230215/european-commission-proposes-new-sanctions-against-russia-worth-over-117bln-1107455587.html

European Commission Proposes New Sanctions Against Russia Worth Over $11.7Bln

European Commission Proposes New Sanctions Against Russia Worth Over $11.7Bln

The European Commission has proposed a new package of sanctions against Russia in the amount of 11 billion euros ($11.79 billion), Ursula von der Leyen

2023-02-15T08:53+0000

2023-02-15T08:53+0000

2023-02-15T08:53+0000

russia

russia

european union (eu)

sanctions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/19/1095023019_0:235:3043:1946_1920x0_80_0_0_e7ab4064c04acf6d52244a30138169a9.jpg

"We are suggesting a 10th tranche of sanctions with trade bans and new checks on exports to Russia, exports of technology, we are talking about 11 billion euro," she said at the European Parliament plenary session.The European Commission proposes to introduce export sanctions to ban supply of electronics used by Russia in drones and helicopter production, Ursula von der Leyen said.After Moscow launched its special operation in Ukraine in February 2022, the US, European Union, and Britain imposed economic restrictions against Russia.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

new package of sanctions, sanctions against russia, european commission