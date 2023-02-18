International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Istanbul Grain Deal
On July 22, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, and the UN signed a deal in Istanbul to resume grain exports through Ukrainian ports and clear the way for Russian food and fertilizers to access global markets, in a bid to stabilize surging food prices worldwide amid sanctions on Russia.
https://sputniknews.com/20230218/g7-fms-reaffirm-importance-of-continuing-expanding-grain-deal-1107584619.html
G7 FMs Reaffirm Importance of Continuing, Expanding Grain Deal
G7 FMs Reaffirm Importance of Continuing, Expanding Grain Deal
The G7 foreign ministers on Saturday reaffirmed the importance of continuing and expanding the Black Sea Grain Initiative and called on Moscow to accelerate inspections and operation pace to meet global demand.
2023-02-18T19:40+0000
2023-02-18T19:40+0000
istanbul grain deal
grain exports
g7
munich security conference
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0c/1105374863_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0600c313678b90e8aaef5ee171995b00.jpg
The G7 foreign ministers' summit took place on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, which will run until Sunday.In July 2022, Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations struck a deal to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships carrying food and fertilizers out of Ukrainian Black Sea ports. It is part of a UN- and Turkey-brokered package agreement that also includes a memorandum of understanding between Russia and the UN and unblocks exports of Russian grain and fertilizers in the Black Sea.Last fall, the grain deal, originally scheduled to expire on November 19, was renewed for another 120 days and is now set to expire on March 18 if it is not renewed again. Moscow has criticized the UN for failing to fulfill its part of the deal on facilitating Russian agricultural exports to countries that need them.
https://sputniknews.com/20221220/red-cross-most-grain-exported-under-grain-deal-does-not-reach-africa-1105630478.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0c/1105374863_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e345bac483ac259fd2da0e5e9a02b02e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
g7, black sea grain initiative, grain export, russia, russian grain export, munich security conference, g7 summit, why is grain deal important
g7, black sea grain initiative, grain export, russia, russian grain export, munich security conference, g7 summit, why is grain deal important

G7 FMs Reaffirm Importance of Continuing, Expanding Grain Deal

19:40 GMT 18.02.2023
© AP Photo / Khalil HamraCargo ships anchored in the Marmara Sea await to cross the Bosphorus Straits in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.
Cargo ships anchored in the Marmara Sea await to cross the Bosphorus Straits in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.02.2023
© AP Photo / Khalil Hamra
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The G7 foreign ministers on Saturday reaffirmed the importance of continuing and expanding the Black Sea Grain Initiative and called on Moscow to accelerate inspections and operation pace to meet global demand.
"The G7 members … reaffirmed the critical importance of continuing and expanding the Black Sea Grain Initiative and stressed the need for Russian authorities to increase the pace of inspections and operations to meet global demand," the statement read.
The G7 foreign ministers' summit took place on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, which will run until Sunday.
In July 2022, Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations struck a deal to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships carrying food and fertilizers out of Ukrainian Black Sea ports. It is part of a UN- and Turkey-brokered package agreement that also includes a memorandum of understanding between Russia and the UN and unblocks exports of Russian grain and fertilizers in the Black Sea.
A dump track unloads grain in a granary in the village of Zghurivka, Ukraine, Aug. 9, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2022
Africa
Red Cross: Most Grain Exported Under ‘Grain Deal’ Does Not Reach Africa
20 December 2022, 11:54 GMT
Last fall, the grain deal, originally scheduled to expire on November 19, was renewed for another 120 days and is now set to expire on March 18 if it is not renewed again. Moscow has criticized the UN for failing to fulfill its part of the deal on facilitating Russian agricultural exports to countries that need them.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала