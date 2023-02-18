https://sputniknews.com/20230218/g7-fms-reaffirm-importance-of-continuing-expanding-grain-deal-1107584619.html

G7 FMs Reaffirm Importance of Continuing, Expanding Grain Deal

G7 FMs Reaffirm Importance of Continuing, Expanding Grain Deal

The G7 foreign ministers on Saturday reaffirmed the importance of continuing and expanding the Black Sea Grain Initiative and called on Moscow to accelerate inspections and operation pace to meet global demand.

2023-02-18T19:40+0000

2023-02-18T19:40+0000

2023-02-18T19:40+0000

istanbul grain deal

grain exports

g7

munich security conference

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0c/1105374863_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0600c313678b90e8aaef5ee171995b00.jpg

The G7 foreign ministers' summit took place on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, which will run until Sunday.In July 2022, Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations struck a deal to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships carrying food and fertilizers out of Ukrainian Black Sea ports. It is part of a UN- and Turkey-brokered package agreement that also includes a memorandum of understanding between Russia and the UN and unblocks exports of Russian grain and fertilizers in the Black Sea.Last fall, the grain deal, originally scheduled to expire on November 19, was renewed for another 120 days and is now set to expire on March 18 if it is not renewed again. Moscow has criticized the UN for failing to fulfill its part of the deal on facilitating Russian agricultural exports to countries that need them.

https://sputniknews.com/20221220/red-cross-most-grain-exported-under-grain-deal-does-not-reach-africa-1105630478.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

g7, black sea grain initiative, grain export, russia, russian grain export, munich security conference, g7 summit, why is grain deal important