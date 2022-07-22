https://sputniknews.com/20220722/russia-signs-grain-deal-with-un-turkey-in-istanbul-sputnik-correspondent-says--1097701646.html

Russia Signs Grain Deal With UN, Turkey in Istanbul, Sputnik Correspondent Says

Russia Signs Grain Deal With UN, Turkey in Istanbul, Sputnik Correspondent Says

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr... 22.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-22T14:21+0000

2022-07-22T14:21+0000

2022-07-22T14:40+0000

grain

russia

un

turkey

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1097701646.jpg?1658500803

"The Secretary-General is the witness of the Black Sea initiative, we expect to see the defense minister of the Russian Federation, defense minister of Turkey and the infrastructure minister of Ukraine are signing the deal," a senior UN official told a briefing before the signing of the deal.The official added that the grain deal is a viable, sufficient plan to provide more grain to global market. The fact that Russia and Ukraine were able to negotiate the deal during the conflict is an "extraordinary achievement to help the world that is suffering", the official stressed. He went on to say that the Black Sea grain initiative is a renewable 120-day deal, but it should continue until the Russia-Ukraine conflict ends. The official added that it will take weeks to see ships transport grain in the Black Sea.Inspection teams under control of the Joint Coordination Center will make sure that vessels heading to Ukraine are not used to ship weapons to Ukraine, he said."There will be ships monitored across the Black Sea ... there will be an inspection of ships going in these ports ... The UN inspection team will be set up. The ships will be inspected making sure that there will be no weapons going into Ukraine," the UN official told briefing.The export of Ukraine grain, foodstuff, fertilizer [will be conduced] across from the three ports, Odessa and two related ports," the UN official said. Russia and Ukraine have agreed to ensure a safe passage of vessels shipping grain in the Black Sea and abstain from attacking them.Grain supplies from Ukraine ceased earlier this year amid Russia's special military operation in the country, raising concerns about acute food shortages across the globe. The West has been blaming Russia for blocking shipments of grain, sunflower and fertilizers from Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly denied the accusations, noting that the crisis was provoked by Ukrainian forces, who had mined the Black Sea ports. The Kremlin also stressed that Western sanctions against Russian agricultural exports have contributed to the issue.

https://sputniknews.com/20220719/putin-thanks-erdogan-for-grain-export-mediation-1097590872.html

turkey

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

grain, russia, un, turkey, ukraine