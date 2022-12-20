https://sputniknews.com/20221220/red-cross-most-grain-exported-under-grain-deal-does-not-reach-africa-1105630478.html

Red Cross: Most Grain Exported Under ‘Grain Deal’ Does Not Reach Africa

Red Cross: Most Grain Exported Under ‘Grain Deal’ Does Not Reach Africa

In this article you will read that most of grain exported under ‘grain deal’ does not reach Africa

2022-12-20T11:54+0000

2022-12-20T11:54+0000

2022-12-20T12:30+0000

africa

east africa

somalia

grain exports

grain supply

deal

ukraine

russia

vladimir putin

the united nations (un)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/14/1105631460_0:158:3358:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_7b711b819045eec1a5e92c78adc9284a.jpg

The majority of grain exported under the "grain deal" never made it to Africa, according to Patrick Youssef, regional director for Africa at the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) told Sputnik.The regional director also noted that grain deliveries are a temporary solution for Africa.Youssef believes that the best strategy would be to bring investors to the continent to establish an agricultural production system that would assist Africa to achieve food independence.He also said it was shallow for people to claim that the conflict in Ukraine was the root cause of the global food crisis.The ongoing wars in Africa have served to exacerbate an already bad situation, he concluded.The grain deal, signed on 22 July by Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, and the UN, involves transporting grain and fertilizer from three Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea basin. On 29 October, Russia suspended its participation in the deal because of the Ukraine's attack on a Russian ship in Sevastopol. On 9 November, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Moscow was continuing its participation in the agreement after getting written guarantees from Ukraine that it would not use the grain corridor for military objectives.The deal was set to expire on 18 November, but it was automatically renewed for 120 days as no party objected. The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that the Russia also approved a technical extension of the shipment of Ukrainian grain with no changes in terms and scope.However, the Russian side has repeatedly expressed discontent that the deal's commitments are not being implemented. In particular, Russia's President Vladimir Putin has stated that almost all the grain exported from Ukraine has been sent to EU countries rather than the world's neediest nations, despite the fact that the deal was initially signed "under the guise of protecting the interests of the poorest countries to prevent famine".Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, Sergey Vershinin has also pointed out that the main grain supplies don't reach the poorest nations, and, therefore, the deal needs to be revised.The UN Conference on Trade and Development Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan, for her part, noted that two-thirds of the grain under the grain deal ended up in rich countries.

https://sputniknews.com/20221130/france-is-holding-africa-hostage-with-grain-shipments-1104855394.html

africa

east africa

somalia

ukraine

russia

turkey

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Olga Borodkina

Olga Borodkina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Olga Borodkina

grain deal, grain doesn't reach africa. grain ends up in rich countries, export of grain from ukraine, food crisis