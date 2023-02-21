https://sputniknews.com/20230221/putin-russia-showed-readiness-for-dialog-with-west-for-years-but-was-ignored-rebuffed-1107651097.html

Putin: Russia Showed Readiness for Dialog With West for Years, But Was Ignored, Rebuffed

The Russian president made the comments in a major State of the Union-style address focused on the crisis in Ukraine and the broader global security crisis. 21.02.2023, Sputnik International

Russia spent many years seeking a constructive dialogue with the West, and proposing an indivisible, equality-based system of joint security, but received only a "hypocritical" reaction - NATO's expansion to Russia's borders, and missile defense umbrellas across Europe and Asia, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.Speaking to lawmakers during his address to the Federal Assembly on Tuesday, Putin accused the US and its allies of playing the "same double game" in the proxy war against Russia in Ukraine as they had in the years and decades prior in other countries.The Russian president recalled that as late as December 2021, Moscow "officially sent NATO drafts of an agreement on security guarantees, but received a direct refusal on all points. At that time it finally became crystal clear that the go-ahead for aggression had been given."The draft security agreements referred to by Putin included provisions aimed at dramatically deescalating tensions between Russia and NATO, including legally binding, written guarantees not to deploy troops, aircraft, warships and missile systems in areas where they might be seen as a threat to the national security of the other party, and a request that NATO scrap its plans to advance into Ukraine and other post-Soviet republics. The US and NATO dismissed Russia's proposals and stressed that the Western bloc would not do away with its "open door" policy for new members.Ukraine Crisis"Even before the start of the special military operation, Kiev negotiated with the West on the supply of air defense systems, aircraft and other heavy equipment...We also remember attempts by the Kiev regime to acquire nuclear weapons. After all, they talked about it publicly," Putin said.Recalling the former German and French leaders' admission that the 2015 Minsk peace deal aimed at bringing the crisis in the Donbass to an end was a mere "bluff" aimed at rearming Ukraine and preparing it for war against Russia, Putin blasted Western officials for behaving "as if they are proud of and revel in their treachery, calling the Normandy format a performance."As far as the ongoing military operation in Ukraine is concerned, Putin said that "step by step, we will carefully and consistently solve the tasks facing us.""Since 2014, the people of the Donbass fought, defended their right to live on their own land, speak in their native language, fought and did not give up under blockade and constant shelling, undisguised hatred from the Kiev regime, and believed and waited for Russia to come to the rescue," Putin said."I would like to reiterate this: it was [the West] that unleashed the war. And we used force and are using force to stop it," Putin said, recalling how, in the days before Russian forces began the operation in Ukraine a year ago, Kiev poised a massive group of forces in the Donbass in preparation "for another bloody, punitive operation" akin to the 2014-2015 assault."A year ago, in order to protect the people living on our historical lands, to ensure the security of our country, to eliminate the threat emanating from the neo-Nazi regime that emerged in Ukraine after the 2014 coup, a decision was made to carry out the special military operation," Putin said."Those who planned new attacks on Donetsk and Lugansk understood clearly that the next goal was a strike on Crimea and Sevastopol. And we knew and understood this. Today, such far-reaching plans are being talked about openly in Kiev. They have opened up, revealing what we already knew perfectly well," Putin said.The Russian president said that the conflict in Ukraine was about "protecting people's lives, our home, while the goal of the West is unlimited power."Guns Over ButterWestern countries "have already spent over $150 billion aiding and arming the Kiev regime. For comparison, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the G7 countries allocated about $60 billion to help the world's poorest nations in 2020-2021. It's clear, yes? $150 billion for war, but for the poorest countries - which are supposedly constantly cared for - $60 billion - and under the well-known demands of obedience on the part of aid recipients. And where has all the talk gone about fighting poverty, about sustainable development and the environment?" Putin asked.Munich BetrayalPutin also addressed the recent accusations against Russia made at this year's Munich Security Conference, suggesting that he got the impression that the whole point of the event was to make everyone forget about the West's crimes before the world. ""It was they that let the genie out of the bottle - who plunged entire regions into chaos," he said. The Russian president recalled that according to the US's own calculations, since 2001, US wars have killed nearly 900,000 people, and turned 38 million into refugees. "And today they are trying to erase this from the memory of humanity, are acting as if none of this happened," Putin said. But neither Russia nor the world has forgotten, he added."They do not take into account the loss of life and tragedies, of course, because trillions of dollars are at stake - the ability to continue to rob everyone else, while hiding behind words about democracy and freedom, to plant neoliberal, inherently totalitarian values, to label entire countries and peoples, to publicly insult their leaders, while suppressing dissent in their own countries, creating the image of an enemy, divert people's attention from corruption scandals," Putin said.Putin's speech to the Federal Assembly - a State of the Union-style address typically given by the president annually, comes ahead of the one year anniversary of the Ukrainian crisis in 2022. On February 22, 2022, amid fears of an imminent Ukrainian invasion of the Donbass, Moscow recognized the pair of breakaways as independent republics. Last fall, the Donbass republics, as well as Russian-controlled areas of Zaporozhye and Kherson, voted in a referendum to join Russia.Russia kicked off its military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, citing the need to "demilitarize" the country "de-Nazify" its leadership.

