'Who Are We to Point Fingers?' Oliver Stone Blames US For Kindling Donbass Conflict

US Film director Oliver Stone has blamed America for kindling Donbass conflict.

2022-12-06T10:42+0000

The US began deliberately molding Ukraine into an “anti-Russian” country since 2014, and that is where one should look for the root causes of the current conflagration, American film director Oliver Stone has stated. The West is reducing the current developments in Ukraine to "Russians invaded," Stone said, as he weighed in on Moscow’s ongoing special military operation, started on February 24. However, there is no mention in the West of anything that has been happening in the Donbass since 2014, or how many people were displaced because the US was arming Ukraine."Since 2014, Ukraine was no longer neutral but anti-Russian, and that's what disrupted the balance," Stone underscored.The Ukrainian crisis began in February of 2014, when the country's government was overthrown in a US- and EU-sponsored coup d'etat, which led Crimea to break off from Ukraine and rejoin Russia, and sparked uprisings across Ukraine's southeast. Kiev's efforts to put down armed revolts in the regions of Donetsk and Lugansk sparked a civil war. Washington rushes to condemn any country it labels as supposedly violating the "rules-based international order," the film director who produced two documentaries about the events in Kiev, 'Ukraine on Fire' in 2016 and 'Revealing Ukraine' in 2019, which faced bans and boycotts, continued. But "America breaks all the rules whenever it wants and you know it," Stone insisted in the interview.Oliver Stone also voiced regret for having voted for the Democratic POTUS, Joe Biden.America’s oldest sitting president turned out to be very “dangerous,” said Stone, nurturing a "dream" of regime change in Moscow so the US could wield the kind of control over Russia again as it did in the 1990s.Ex-president Barack Obama's choice of Biden as his running mate in 2008, in order to appease the establishment Democrats, was "a huge mistake," Stone believes. He added that as both the Democrats and the Republicans are "beholden to the military-industrial complex," the only remaining hope is for a third party to emerge in the US.

Svetlana Ekimenko

