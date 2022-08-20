https://sputniknews.com/20220820/german-police-investigating-scandal-at-screening-of-oliver-stones-film-about-ukraine-1099801914.html

German Police Investigating Scandal at Screening of Oliver Stone's Film About Ukraine

BERLIN (Sputnik) - The police in the German city of Leipzig said on Saturday that they are investigating the conflict that disrupted the screening of US film

The screening of Stone's film took place on Thursday and was free to watch for the public. Fifteen minutes after the start, a group of seven started shouting, running around, blocking the screen and playing drums. A conflict with the organizers and viewers followed."Yes, of course," a police spokesperson told Sputnik, when asked if the incident was being investigated.After the conflict took place several people reported attacks and assaults to the police, the spokesperson added. Protocols were drawn up over violation of public order, and the perpetrators will be charged for administrative violations.The police are determined to restore "the exact sequence of events" that took place at the screening, since they arrived at the scene when the conflict was already well under way, the official added.According to a previous police report, officers who arrived at the scene issued warnings and the order was soon restored. After that a festival organizer tried to address the audience, but a woman tried to snatch the microphone from him. Other people joined the conflict and a fight began.The authorities of Leipzig stated they do not support the screening of Stone's film and voiced their support for Ukraine. They added, however, that in a democratic state they respect the freedom of art even with "questionable content."

