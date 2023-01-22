https://sputniknews.com/20230122/gaslighting-defined-did-germany-really-resort-to-burning-coal-because-russia-starved-it-of-gas-1106594115.html

Gaslighting, Defined: Did Germany Really Resort to Burning Coal Because Russia Starved It of Gas?

Gaslighting, Defined: Did Germany Really Resort to Burning Coal Because Russia Starved It of Gas?

Germany's economy minister has claimed that Russia is to blame for Berlin's decision to reopen polluting coal-burning power plants. Is there any truth behind that assertion? Sputnik investigates.

2023-01-22T19:23+0000

2023-01-22T19:23+0000

2023-01-22T19:41+0000

energy crisis in europe

vladimir putin

germany

russia

gas

gas prices

gas pipeline

oil and gas

gas supplies

gas transit

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/18019/25/180192582_0:156:3000:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_2bb8e0dcd5eedaef3bc2c2f4beaac514.jpg

Vladimir Putin is personally to blame for Germany’s gas crisis, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck has announced.“Right now we do not have half of the previous supply volumes. Three new LNG terminals will provide us with about a quarter of the old volume, or 55 billion cubic meters,” the minister said.Germany’s three floating LNG terminals are capable of taking in and processing about 14 billion cubic meters of gas per year (bcm/yr), and Berlin hopes to increase its capacity to over 30 bcm/yr by the end of 2023, according to Habeck’s calculations.Friday’s comments aren’t the first time the German economy minister has blamed Russia’s president for Germany’s gas woes.Last June, Habeck suggested that Berlin was in “sort of an arm wrestling match” with Putin over energy, accusing Russia's president of trying to “create chaos” and “attack us” amid the decline of Russian gas deliveries via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which Gazprom attributed to delays in repair work of compressor stations thanks to Western sanctions.In September, after the Nord Stream pipelines were damaged by sabotage, Habeck implied that Russia blew up its own infrastructure. Finally, in October, while criticizing Washington over the “astronomical” prices of American LNG, the minister nevertheless blamed Russia, not the US, for pushing Germany to the brink of recession. “We mustn’t let Putin win with this strategy of endangering our economic prosperity,” Habeck said.Did ‘Putin’ Really Turn Off the Taps?Obviously not, because Russia depends on gas exports for a substantial portion of its foreign export earnings, which make up a big chunk of Russia's state budget. Moreover, throughout 2022, Putin reiterated again and again that Russia would continue to fulfill all obligations to its European energy clients, including to 'unfriendly states' which slapped sanctions on Moscow. However, the Russian president did have something to say about the economic consequences of suddenly rejecting Russian energy, warning in May that Brussels’ “absolutely political” decision to slash imports and introduce sanctions would constitute a form of economic suicide, and “irrevocably undermine the competitiveness of a significant part of European industry.”These warnings became the reality, and throughout the rest of 2022, German business leaders warned that the European economic powerhouse was at risk of deindustrialization and impoverishment, while French officials slammed Washington for trying to poach European producers through a “green” subsidies law known as the Inflation Reduction Act.Problems With Russian Gas Deliveries to EuropeBefore the escalation of the Ukrainian security crisis last February, Russia had five major pipelines shipping over 155 bcm/yr of natural gas to European Union members - about 37 percent of the EU's total consumption of 412 bcm in 2021. Germany alone relied on Russian pipeline gas for about 32 percent of its 142 bcm gas use in 2021.Today, only two of Russia's pipelines remain operational, with one working far below capacity.Five Russian Gas Pipelines and Their FateRussian gas exports via Nord Stream 1 dropped to a trickle in the summer of 2022, and shut down in August after the last of its compressor station turbines was stopped for repairs. In September, Putin said that the pipeline had been shut down thanks to sanctions, which prevented a Siemens turbine undergoing maintenance in Canada from being shipped to Russia and installed, but emphasized that Moscow was prepared to get it back online immediately if restrictions were lifted.On September 26, Nord Stream 1 and 2 suffered a series of coordinated sabotage attacks off the island of Bornholm, Denmark. Western officials and media immediately accused Russia of blowing up its own infrastructure. After a month-long investigation, the Russian military pointed the finger at Britain’s Royal Navy for the act of terrorism. British authorities denied any involvement, accusing Moscow of “peddling false claims of an epic scale.” Swedish investigators carried out their own probe, confirming traces of sabotage but shying away from naming the culprits.Last fall, Russian and Turkish officials expressed interest in turning Turkey in to a major gas hub through which Russian energy, and possibly gas from countries like Algeria, Qatar and Azerbaijan, could be delivered to Europe.Notwithstanding the Ukrainian security crisis, Soyuz continues to operate to this day. Since May of 2022, deliveries through the Ukrainian gas transmission system to Europe hovered between 40-43 million cubic meters per day (mcm/d), but dropped below 38, and then 24.4 mcm/d earlier this month. Soyuz is only partially operational, with Kiev closing down one of its two lines last spring after Russian and Lugansk People’s Republic forces liberated LPR territory with pipeline infrastructure on it from Ukrainian forces.Today, the Soyuz and TurkStream are the only two major Russian pipelines being used to ensure that Gazprom can continue to meet its contractual obligations to European countries. Last month, the company reported that its gas exports to Europe would amount to roughly 90 billion cubic meters total in 2022, a 38 percent drop from the previous year. However, thanks to higher global energy prices, Russia's federal budget received $168.5 billion from fossil fuel revenues in 2022, compared to $131.6 billion a year earlier.So Who's Really to Blame for Europe's Energy Crisis?To sum up, Europe's energy crisis, and Germany's decision to resort to burning dirty lignite coal for energy, has nothing to do with Russia or Putin "turning off the taps," as Mr. Habeck claims, but are the result of Brussels' own efforts to 'wean' the bloc off and sanction the Russian energy sector, at Washington's behest. Successive US administrations spent years seeking to torpedo Russian pipelines to Germany, and to push American LPG on the Europeans instead. Now, the Ukrainian crisis has finally given them the opportunity.

https://sputniknews.com/20230121/european-gas-reserves-drop-below-80---gie-1106547828.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230121/hundreds-warsaw-residents-protesting-polish-involvement-in-ukraine-crisis-1106557585.html

https://sputniknews.com/20221101/moscow-wants-answers-over-truss-alleged-its-done-sms-to-blinken-moments-after-nord-stream-blasts-1102909463.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230109/erdogan-to-discuss-gas-hub-project-ukraine-with-cabinet-on-january-9-1106152224.html

germany

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

germany, europe, natural gas, gas, russian natural gas, vladimir putin, gas deliveries, gas contracts