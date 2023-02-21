International
President Vladimir Putin's Annual Address to Federal Assembly
Russia
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is delivering his annual address to the Federal Assembly.
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is delivering his annual address to the Federal Assembly. The event is broadcast from the historic Gostiny Dvor venue in Moscow, near Red Square, with legislators from both chambers of the Russian parliament and top officials present.This is the first such address since April 2021. Last year's speech was cancelled because Russia's special operation in Ukraine and Donbass had just begun and events were shifting too rapidly to be commented on.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
08:57 GMT 21.02.2023
