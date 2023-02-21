https://sputniknews.com/20230221/president-vladimir-putin-delivers-annual-address-to-russian-parliament-1107648407.html
President Vladimir Putin's Annual Address to Federal Assembly
President Vladimir Putin's Annual Address to Federal Assembly
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is delivering his annual address to the Federal Assembly.
2023-02-21T08:57+0000
2023-02-21T08:57+0000
2023-02-21T08:57+0000
russia
russia
vladimir putin
annual address to the federal assembly
vladimir putin's speeches
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/1f/1105954498_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d833c3ed0adf6aff28e225de4a81ac9d.jpg
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is delivering his annual address to the Federal Assembly. The event is broadcast from the historic Gostiny Dvor venue in Moscow, near Red Square, with legislators from both chambers of the Russian parliament and top officials present.This is the first such address since April 2021. Last year's speech was cancelled because Russia's special operation in Ukraine and Donbass had just begun and events were shifting too rapidly to be commented on.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/1f/1105954498_172:0:2903:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7fa9fc22115159bb0d9b987875d8684f.jpg
Russia's President Vladimir Putin addresses the Federal Assembly
Russia's President Vladimir Putin addresses the Federal Assembly
2023-02-21T08:57+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
putin's speech, putin's speech live, watch putin's address, president vladimir putin addresses russians, putin's speech on ukraine
putin's speech, putin's speech live, watch putin's address, president vladimir putin addresses russians, putin's speech on ukraine
President Vladimir Putin's Annual Address to Federal Assembly
The Russian leader is commenting on the most pressing issues the nation faced over the course of 2022 and elaborate on Russia's prospects. Previously, the Kremlin said that the special military operation in Ukraine and major shifts it caused for the Russian foreign and domestic policies would be the central topic of the speech.
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is delivering his annual address
to the Federal Assembly. The event is broadcast from the historic Gostiny Dvor venue in Moscow, near Red Square, with legislators from both chambers of the Russian parliament and top officials present.
This is the first such address since April 2021. Last year's speech was cancelled because Russia's special operation in Ukraine and Donbass had just begun and events were shifting too rapidly to be commented on.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!