https://sputniknews.com/20230221/president-vladimir-putin-delivers-annual-address-to-russian-parliament-1107648407.html

President Vladimir Putin's Annual Address to Federal Assembly

President Vladimir Putin's Annual Address to Federal Assembly

Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is delivering his annual address to the Federal Assembly.

2023-02-21T08:57+0000

2023-02-21T08:57+0000

2023-02-21T08:57+0000

russia

russia

vladimir putin

annual address to the federal assembly

vladimir putin's speeches

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/1f/1105954498_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d833c3ed0adf6aff28e225de4a81ac9d.jpg

Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is delivering his annual address to the Federal Assembly. The event is broadcast from the historic Gostiny Dvor venue in Moscow, near Red Square, with legislators from both chambers of the Russian parliament and top officials present.This is the first such address since April 2021. Last year's speech was cancelled because Russia's special operation in Ukraine and Donbass had just begun and events were shifting too rapidly to be commented on.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russia's President Vladimir Putin addresses the Federal Assembly Russia's President Vladimir Putin addresses the Federal Assembly 2023-02-21T08:57+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

putin's speech, putin's speech live, watch putin's address, president vladimir putin addresses russians, putin's speech on ukraine