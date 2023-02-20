https://sputniknews.com/20230220/ecowas-maintains-sanctions-on-mali-burkina-faso-and-guinea-1107619935.html

ECOWAS Maintains Sanctions on Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea

ECOWAS Maintains Sanctions on Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea

Sanctions imposed on Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea will not be lifted, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has said.

2023-02-20T12:56+0000

2023-02-20T12:56+0000

2023-02-20T12:56+0000

africa

west africa

mali

burkina faso

guinea

economic community of west african states (ecowas)

african union (au)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/14/1107617374_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f37962e49e71122bf779b366917a1ddb.jpg

Sanctions imposed on Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea will not be lifted, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has stated.On the margins of the recent African Union (AU) summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, the member countries of ECOWAS held a meeting which resulted in a joint communique signed by Umaro Sissoco Embalo, Bissau-Guinean president and ECOWAS head, saying the organization would "maintain the existing sanctions against the three countries" and "impose a travel ban on the members of the governments and other representatives."Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea were suspended from participating in the AU and ECOWAS following military coups in the countries over the past few years.On February 10, during the meeting of their foreign ministers in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso's capital, the three West African nations made a joint statement saying they would make common efforts to have the sanctions lifted.Despite being suspended, the sanctioned countries' delegations arrived in Addis Ababa to attend the AU summit.Earlier, in an interview with Sputnik, Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop explained why the countries' delegations came to the summit.In conformity with Diop's statement, the group of the three countries will keep holding talks with the newly elected president of the African Union and African foreign ministers.Mali and Burkina Faso are expected to return to constitutional order and hold elections in 2024, with Guinea expected to do so in 2025, according to the governments of the West African states.

https://sputniknews.com/20230210/mali-burkina-faso-and-guinea-seek-reinstatement-into-ecowas-and-au-1107290574.html

africa

west africa

mali

burkina faso

guinea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Roman Sanin

Roman Sanin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Roman Sanin

ecowas, african union, mali, burkina faso, guinea, embalo, diop