ECOWAS Maintains Sanctions on Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea

Sanctions imposed on Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea will not be lifted, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has said.
On the margins of the recent African Union (AU) summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, the member countries of ECOWAS held a meeting which resulted in a joint communique signed by Umaro Sissoco Embalo, Bissau-Guinean president and ECOWAS head, saying the organization would "maintain the existing sanctions against the three countries" and "impose a travel ban on the members of the governments and other representatives."Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea were suspended from participating in the AU and ECOWAS following military coups in the countries over the past few years.On February 10, during the meeting of their foreign ministers in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso's capital, the three West African nations made a joint statement saying they would make common efforts to have the sanctions lifted.Despite being suspended, the sanctioned countries' delegations arrived in Addis Ababa to attend the AU summit.Earlier, in an interview with Sputnik, Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop explained why the countries' delegations came to the summit.In conformity with Diop's statement, the group of the three countries will keep holding talks with the newly elected president of the African Union and African foreign ministers.Mali and Burkina Faso are expected to return to constitutional order and hold elections in 2024, with Guinea expected to do so in 2025, according to the governments of the West African states.
The African Union (AU) had the last day of its 36th session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government on February 19, which saw the appointment of the organization's new president as well as discussions on the free trade area creation and the case of the sanctioned West African states.
Sanctions imposed on Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea will not be lifted, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has stated.
On the margins of the recent African Union (AU) summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, the member countries of ECOWAS held a meeting which resulted in a joint communique signed by Umaro Sissoco Embalo, Bissau-Guinean president and ECOWAS head, saying the organization would "maintain the existing sanctions against the three countries" and "impose a travel ban on the members of the governments and other representatives."
Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea were suspended
from participating in the AU and ECOWAS following military coups in the countries over the past few years.
On February 10, during the meeting of their foreign ministers in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso's capital, the three West African nations made a joint statement
saying they would make common efforts to have the sanctions lifted.
Despite being suspended, the sanctioned countries' delegations arrived in Addis Ababa to attend the AU summit.
Earlier, in an interview with Sputnik
, Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop explained why
the countries' delegations came to the summit.
"For us, the lifting of the suspension measures also allows us to support the efforts that are underway in our countries. This is why we are here," the minister said. "We are here as part of a collective effort between Burkina, Mali and Guinea to share the concerns of our people who want more solidarity with our countries that are facing insecurity and are making a lot of efforts, which also work for the return to constitutional order."
Abdoulaye Diop
Malian Foreign Minister
In conformity with Diop's statement, the group of the three countries will keep holding talks with the newly elected president
of the African Union and African foreign ministers.
Mali and Burkina Faso are expected to return to constitutional order and hold elections in 2024, with Guinea expected to do so in 2025, according to the governments of the West African states.