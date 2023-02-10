https://sputniknews.com/20230210/mali-burkina-faso-and-guinea-seek-reinstatement-into-ecowas-and-au-1107290574.html
Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea Seek Reinstatement Into ECOWAS and AU
The foreign ministers of Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso have announced in a joint statement that they had agreed to join efforts and push for the lifting of their suspensions from the regional bodies.
Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso have announced that they have agreed to combine efforts to push for the lifting of their suspensions from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union (AU).
Foreign Ministers of Mali Abdoulaye Diop, Guinea Morissanda Kouyate and Burkina Faso Olivia Rouamba held talks in Ouagadougou, the capital city of Burkina Faso, and released a joint statement on Thursday.
After the meeting, the top diplomats told press that the West African nations had decided to pool their efforts and undertake joint initiatives for the lifting of the suspensions and other restrictions imposed by ECOWAS and the AU following regime change in their countries.
A string of coups unfolded in the West African nations since 2020 resulting in military takeovers and regional bodies demanding to restore civilian rule. Against this backdrop, all three countries were suspended from the decision-making process within ECOWAS and the AU. The regional bodies also introduced tough sanctions
against the military authorities, which, in turn, pledged to step down and hold elections.
In their statement, the ministers condemned "the mechanically imposed sanctions" by the regional blocs, noting that they "do not take into account the deep and complex causes of political changes" in their countries.
Before the statement was released, Morissanda Kouyate stressed that they looked to improve the living conditions of their people, who were affected the most by the sanctions.
"Together, we will make a statement to regional organizations, so that we can hear even more loudly the complaints and requests of our citizens through our governments and our leaders," Guinea's foreign minister said.
According to the statement, growing insecurity in the region forced the three nations "to combine their efforts and those of the countries of the sub-region and the region to deal with this scourge." The ministers mainly referred to the recent intensification of terrorist activity that constitutes a major threat to all the countries and their people, as well as hinders the overall economic development of the region.
The foreign ministers reaffirmed their adherence to the objectives and principles
of ECOWAS and the African Union, but at the same time stated that they feel "obliged to respond to the aspirations of peoples of their countries." In particular, they agreed to promote "trade, mining exploitation, transportation, supply of basic necessities, rural development, culture and art," as well as jointly fight against insecurity.
The new association is expected to hold political and diplomatic consultations at the highest level. The countries also decided to facilitate the supply of hydrocarbons and electricity, intensify economic and commercial exchanges, as well as develop regional routes to mobilize resources needed to implement the Conakry-Bamako-Ouagadougou railway project.
The meeting of the West African states' foreign ministers took place just two days after the visit of the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Mali. During a joint press conference
with his Malian counterpart in Bamako, Lavrov stated that the two countries will continue efforts to strengthen trade and investment. Moreover, he underlined, that Russia will continue to provide support to Mali in the military.
Mali's Diop, for his part, stated the country will develop relations with Russia and oppose any sanctions
against Moscow or any other state. He also highlighted that Bamako is more interested in cooperating with Russia rather than with France
, saying that talks with Paris "did not meet the aspirations" of the citizens of his country.
The armed forces seized power in Mali and Burkina Faso amid unrest in the army over the casualties suffered by the jihadist insurgency that claimed thousands of lives.
In May 2021, the Malian Armed Forces led by then-Vice President Assimi Goita removed the interim administration after accusing it of breaking transition rules. A military council took control of the country and announced its intention to hold presidential and parliamentary elections in 2022. In November the same year, Diop announced that the elections would be postponed due to the volatile security situation. ECOWAS
, in turn, threatened the Malian military authorities with sanctions.
The new regime in Burkina Faso
emerged from the September 30, 2022, coup perpetrated by Captain Ibrahim Traore, the second in eight months. In October, he assumed the position of interim president, promising to hold democratic elections in July 2024.
The coup in Guinea
stemmed mostly from public dissatisfaction with then-president Alpha Conde. In September 2021, Col. Mamady Doumbouya came to power through a coup
. The military dismissed the government and abrogated the constitution. According to ECOWAS, the military authorities of Guinea agreed
to hand over power in the country to a civilian government in two years.
