Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220111/us-supports-ecowas-sanctions-against-malis-military-authorities---state-dept-1092168019.html
US Supports ECOWAS Sanctions Against Mali's Military Authorities - State Dept.
US Supports ECOWAS Sanctions Against Mali's Military Authorities - State Dept.
The United States supports the Economic Community of West African States' (ECOWAS) sanctions against Mali's military authorities, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.
2022-01-11T02:23+0000
2022-01-11T02:23+0000
mali
economic community of west african states (ecowas)
sanctions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/04/1082254484_0:148:3115:1900_1920x0_80_0_0_90ea2cff975b9682444efe2971bcb817.jpg
"We share ECOWAS’s deep disappointment with the transition government of Mali’s lack of action or progress toward organizing elections, as it committed to do following the August 2020 coup d’état," Price said on Monday. On Sunday, Radio France Internationale reported that ECOWAS countries had imposed tough sanctions against the military authorities of Mali. West African states reportedly decided to freeze Mali's assets in the Central Bank of West African States, close borders with Mali and suspend trade transactions with the country, with the exception of medical and essential goods. ECOWAS also decided to withdraw member-states' ambassadors from Mali and to impose sanctions on financial aid.The Malian authorities called the sanctions illegal and illegitimate. The country's leadership also stressed that they were not based on any guidelines of the community. In response, the Malian military authorities decided to recall ambassadors to the ECOWAS member states and to close land and air borders with the countries of the organization.In November 2021, Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop announced that presidential and parliamentary elections initially scheduled for early 2022 in Mali would be postponed due to the volatile security situation across the country. ECOWAS, in turn, threatened the Malian military authorities with sanctions.Price also said the United States supports ECOWAS's concern over the presence of Wagner group forces in Mali, Price said. The defense contractor will divert resources away from the Malian Armed Forces' fight against terrorism, he added.
mali
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/04/1082254484_192:0:2923:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3086fe4f17be211dd8f5e9e2bc159352.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
mali, economic community of west african states (ecowas), sanctions

US Supports ECOWAS Sanctions Against Mali's Military Authorities - State Dept.

02:23 GMT 11.01.2022
© REUTERS / Joshua RobertsThe State Department Building is pictured in Washington, U.S., January 26, 2017
The State Department Building is pictured in Washington, U.S., January 26, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.01.2022
© REUTERS / Joshua Roberts
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States supports the Economic Community of West African States' (ECOWAS) sanctions against Mali's military authorities, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.
"We share ECOWAS’s deep disappointment with the transition government of Mali’s lack of action or progress toward organizing elections, as it committed to do following the August 2020 coup d’état," Price said on Monday.
"We support ECOWAS’s decision to impose additional economic and financial sanctions to urge the transition government to keep its pledge to the Malian people to return their country to democracy."
On Sunday, Radio France Internationale reported that ECOWAS countries had imposed tough sanctions against the military authorities of Mali. West African states reportedly decided to freeze Mali's assets in the Central Bank of West African States, close borders with Mali and suspend trade transactions with the country, with the exception of medical and essential goods. ECOWAS also decided to withdraw member-states' ambassadors from Mali and to impose sanctions on financial aid.
The Malian authorities called the sanctions illegal and illegitimate. The country's leadership also stressed that they were not based on any guidelines of the community. In response, the Malian military authorities decided to recall ambassadors to the ECOWAS member states and to close land and air borders with the countries of the organization.
In November 2021, Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop announced that presidential and parliamentary elections initially scheduled for early 2022 in Mali would be postponed due to the volatile security situation across the country. ECOWAS, in turn, threatened the Malian military authorities with sanctions.
Price also said the United States supports ECOWAS's concern over the presence of Wagner group forces in Mali, Price said. The defense contractor will divert resources away from the Malian Armed Forces' fight against terrorism, he added.
020001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
03:35 GMTUS Surgeons Transplant Pig Heart Into Human Patient in First-Ever Operation
03:21 GMTGOP Leader Vows to Oust Reps. Schiff, Swalwell & Omar From Panels if Republicans Retake House
03:06 GMTPower Outage Prompts Connectivity Setbacks at London Metal Exchange
02:23 GMTUS Supports ECOWAS Sanctions Against Mali's Military Authorities - State Dept.
01:45 GMTBiden Quietly Authorized $200 Million in New Security Aid to Ukraine in Late December - Reports
01:14 GMTStrong Magnitude 6.5 Earthquake Strikes Cyprus Region - EMSC
00:57 GMTMexican President Says Tested Positive for Coronavirus
00:40 GMTChina Tests 12.5 Million in Zhengzhou for Covid in Six Hours, Gears Up for Same in Shenzhen, Tianjin
00:26 GMTHijackers Interrupt Livestreamed Djokovic Court Hearing With Loud Music and Porn
00:25 GMTMiami Dolphins Fire Head Coach Brian Flores After Three Seasons
YesterdayFederal Reserve Vice-Chairman Clarida Submits Resignation After Trading Scandal
YesterdaySen. Sanders: GOP Base Growing as Democratic Party Turns Its Back on the Working Class
YesterdayNorth Korea Fires Unidentified Projectile Toward East Sea in Latest Launch - South Korean JCS
YesterdayPentagon Says Committed to Closing Guantanamo Prison But Cannot Confirm Reports of Transfers
YesterdayOhio Lawmaker Jim Jordan Refuses to Cooperate With January 6 Select Committee
Yesterday‘I Have No Words’: Friends, Co-Stars & Fellow Comedians Pay Tribute After Death of Bob Saget
YesterdayUS Sanctions 116 Ortega Admin Figures for ‘Undermining’ Nicaragua’s Democracy on Inauguration Day
YesterdayCan Ghislaine Maxwell Win Epstein Sex Trafficking Case if She Gets Retrial?
Yesterday'It Was Something Like 9/11': Details of Deadly NYC Fire Revealed by Witnesses
YesterdayPrince Andrew Poised to Secure Funds Needed for Courtroom Battle With Virginia Giuffre – Media