ECOWAS Delegation to Visit Burkina Faso on Monday - Chief

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is sending a delegation to Burkina Faso, following a military takeover in the country, ECOWAS chief Umaro Sissoco Embalo said.
"As part of the commitment of ECOWAS to peace and stability in Burkina Faso, an ECOWAS delegation will visit Burkina Faso on Monday, October 3, 2022," Umaro Sissoco Embalo said in a Sunday statement.
He commended various parties in Burkina Faso for having accepted a peaceful settlement of their differences.
"I note in particular the decision of Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba to resign as President of the transitional government of Burkina Faso, in order to avoid a violent confrontation and a possible bloodbath," Umaro Sissoco Embalo said.
Earlier on Sunday, Burkina Faso's religious and community leaders mediating the political crisis said that the toppled leader, Lt. Col. Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, was ready to tender his resignation as long as the military group that overthrew him accepted several conditions, including a guarantee of his security and the security of his allies, respect for the previous commitments he made to ECOWAS, and a continued state reform.
The new military leader, Capt. Ibrahim Traore, has reportedly accepted these terms.
The national RTB broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing a statement from the military, that Traore will be in charge of the day-to-day administration of the state until he is sworn in as president.
French media reported on Sunday that Damiba had left Burkina Faso for Togo.
On Friday night, media in Burkina Faso reported that Damiba, the leader of an interim government who himself came to power through a coup in January, was ousted by a group of military leaders led by Traore in what is already the second military takeover in the country in eight months. Traore's group suspended the constitution and closed the borders.
