African Union Upcoming Assembly Session to See Comoros as New Chair
African Union Upcoming Assembly Session to See Comoros as New Chair
Since the creation of the African Union in 2001, island member states have never chaired the organization; however, that has since changed after the Union of Comoros beat out Kenya for the chairmanship after the latter withdrew.
The Union of the Comoros' President Azali Assoumani will assume the presidency of the African Union (AU) in 2023 during the pan-African organization's 36th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government, which is to be held from February 18-19.
Assoumani remained the only candidate for the AU presidency after a long race with his Kenyan counterpart William Ruto, who abandoned it in favor
of the island state following diplomatic engagements between the two African nations.
The current chair of the AU, Senegalese President Macky Sall also took part in their negotiations.
The result of the joint efforts was followed by the Comoran government's statement expressing gratitude to Kenya.
"This crucial decision, taken at the right time, confirms the greatness of the Kenyan nation but also the great wisdom of its leaders and their commitment to promoting unity and stability in the East African region," the statement said.
The chairman of the African Union is chosen for a period of one year, each time from different regions of the continent.
Last year, it was Senegal
from West Africa, and now it's time for an East African country to chair the organization.