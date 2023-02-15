https://sputniknews.com/20230215/us-awards-522-mln-worth-contracts-for-artillery-shells-to-ukraine-amid-fast-depleting-stockpiles-1107453766.html

US Awards $522 Mln-Worth Contracts for Artillery Shells to Ukraine Amid Fast-Depleting Stockpiles

US Awards $522 Mln-Worth Contracts for Artillery Shells to Ukraine Amid Fast-Depleting Stockpiles

The US has awarded $522 million contracts for producing artillery ammunition for Ukraine.

2023-02-15T09:17+0000

2023-02-15T09:17+0000

2023-02-15T09:17+0000

us

ukraine

jens stoltenberg

nato

northrop grumman

us defense department

americas

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/02/1106910204_0:159:3079:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_038ddebd3c96ffe5d08f35541a8a1225.jpg

The US Army has awarded $522 million in orders to two companies to manufacture 155 mm artillery ammunition for Ukraine, where the Kiev regime's forces are depleting stockpiles of artillery shells gleaned from the West at lightning pace.The Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology’s Joint Program Executive Office for Armaments and Ammunition awarded the contracts to Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. and Global Military Products Inc. on January 30, the Army said in a press release Tuesday. Funded by the Pentagon's Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, deliveries of new ammunition in line with the contracts are scheduled to begin in March, the Army said. The money is being awarded against a “competitive multiple-award indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract for non-standard ammunition,” the statement added.Doug Bush, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology, added on the same day that the multiyear contracts were an inherent part of the overall strategy tailored to boost production of munitions such as Stingers, Javelins and 155 mm GPS-guided Excalibur rounds.The acquisition chief had hinted last month that the Pentagon would be seeking to replenish US. stockpiles, which were being bled dry by billions’ of dollars worth of weapons funneled into Ukraine over the past year.“There are going to be several big awards coming in February and March that will just move us further down that path,” Doug Bush had stated at a January Pentagon briefing.The move comes as NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg acknowledged recently that, "the war in Ukraine is consuming an enormous amount of munitions, and depleting allied stockpiles." Such acknowledgements apparently fail to put a dent in Washington's determination to push ahead with arming Ukraine, whatever the costs. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg ahead of a meeting with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday afternoon said the alliance needs to be prepared to provide Ukraine with military assistance for a long term.Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev after Russia started its military operation in Ukraine. Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces. Amid the frenzy to pump Ukraine with weapons and ammunition that was fraught with further escalating the conflict, Washington has been largely benefiting, particularly from European countries’ weapon supplies to Kiev, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik in January. He added that Washington considers Ukraine as a testing ground for its military-industrial products. This "cynical game", Ryabkov warned, "will end badly" for those involved.

https://sputniknews.com/20221029/top-pentagon-contractors-to-face-further-parts-shortages-amid-us-aid-to-ukraine-1102818157.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230201/us-prepping-2bln-ukraine-weapons-package-including-longer-range-rockets-report-says-1106871154.html

ukraine

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

us has awarded $522 million contracts,artillery ammunition for ukraine, orders to two companies, northrop grumman systems corp. and global military products inc., manufacture 155 mm artillery ammunition, depleted stockpiles, pentagon's ukraine security assistance initiative,