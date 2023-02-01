https://sputniknews.com/20230201/us-prepping-2bln-ukraine-weapons-package-including-longer-range-rockets-report-says-1106871154.html

US Prepping $2Bln+ Ukraine Weapons Package, Including Longer-Range Rockets, Report Says

US Prepping $2Bln+ Ukraine Weapons Package, Including Longer-Range Rockets, Report Says

The United States is preparing to provide Ukraine with a new weapons package valued at more than $2 billion, which will include longer-range rockets for the first time, a British news agency reported, citing two US officials familiar with the matter.

The US will provide Ukrainian forces with longer-range rockets despite previous concerns by the Biden administration about giving Kiev systems capable of striking deep into Russian territory, according to the report. The package, expected to be announced as soon as later this week, will also reportedly include other weapons and munitions.Most of the funding, $1.725 billion, will come from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), which procures weapons for Ukraine from industry instead of pulling from existing US stocks, the report said. The USAI funds will go toward buying Ground Launched Small Diameter Bombs (GLSDB), which can strike up to 94 miles (150km) away, the report said. The longer range of the GLSDB could enable Ukraine to hit targets previously out of reach and help disrupt Russian forces further behind their lines, the report said. The US continues to rebuff Ukraine’s request for even longer range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), which have a range of 185 miles (297km), the report said.

