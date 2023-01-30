https://sputniknews.com/20230130/russias-deputy-foreign-minister-says-us-main-beneficiary-of-ukraine-crisis-1106805536.html

US ‘Main Beneficiary’ of Ukraine Crisis, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Says

Washington is largely benefiting from the Ukraine conflict, particularly from European countries’ weapon supplies to Kiev

"It is obvious that the United States is not only the main conductor in the Ukraine crisis, but also its main beneficiary. Among other things, Washington considers Ukraine as a testing ground for its military-industrial products, where various weapons systems and methods of their use, including modern, very long-range ones, are being tested… for resistance to Russian weapons," Ryabkov said. He added that, by pulling military equipment out of Europe, sending it "for disposal" to Ukraine, Washington expects to impose on Europeans new, multibillion-dollar contracts for the purchase of US military products. This "cynical game" "will end badly" for those involved, Ryabkov warned. After Washington announced its decision to send Abrams tanks to Ukraine, Moscow does not see any way to hold talks with Kiev, Sergey Ryabkov said.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that arms supplies to Ukraine by Western countries testify to their direct and growing involvement in the conflict. On Wednesday, Germany committed to sending 14 Leopard 2A6 tanks to Ukraine, after being repeatedly pushed to do so by some of its EU and NATO allies.Russia does not need anything from the West, but NATO is spreading "Russophobic horror stories" in the neighboring countries, Ryabkov said.He recalled that Russia had repeatedly warned NATO that there would be consequences for the alliance’s attempts to expand eastward."The Americans did not hear our warnings and did not take them seriously, but only continued in every possible way to incite Kiev against Russia," Ryabkov said, emphasizing that Russia will defend its legitimate security interests.In December, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the emphasis in the activities of the operational and combat training of the Russian army in 2023 would be placed on the threats associated with the expansion of NATO to the East.Moscow has always described NATO as an alliance aimed at confrontation. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in early April 2022, that the alliance's further expansion toward Russian borders was aggressive in nature and would not make Europe more secure.

