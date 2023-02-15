https://sputniknews.com/20230215/russia-helps-burundi-create-modern-lab-for-diagnosing-infections-1107459109.html

Russia Helps Burundi Create Modern Lab for Diagnosing Infections

Russia Helps Burundi Create Modern Lab for Diagnosing Infections

Russia has helped Burundi create a modern laboratory for diagnosing dangerous infections, and also donated 200,000 tests for coronavirus diagnosis, according to a statement by the press service of Rospotrebnadzor.

2023-02-15T13:08+0000

2023-02-15T13:08+0000

2023-02-15T13:08+0000

africa

east africa

burundi

russia

health

healthcare

laboratory

medicine

nuclear power

partnership

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0f/1107459525_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_59123466072e961c68656444ca591485.jpg

Russia has helped Burundi create a modern laboratory for diagnosing dangerous infections and also donated 200,000 COVID-19 tests, Rospotrebnadzor (Russia's Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing) stated following a visit to Burundi by a delegation from the agency.According to the press service, the laboratory will serve as a base for the development of joint scientific research. It is equipped with Russian-made equipment and will become the most modern and high-tech in Burundi.The agency also noted that in the laboratory, indication and identification of pathogens of infectious diseases, including especially dangerous ones, will be carried out using modern methods of molecular genetic research. The capacity allows about 2,000 PCR tests to be carried out per day to identify 12 pathogens, as well as more than 1,000 tests for antibodies.In addition, 200,000 tests for diagnosis of COVID-19, manufactured by the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, were provided to the African country, the press service emphasized.During Rospotrebnadzor's delegation's visit to the country, the parties also discussed bilateral cooperation in the field of ensuring the sanitary and epidemiological welfare of the population and biosecurity. In particular, the issues of combating cholera, poliomyelitis, monitoring natural foci of dangerous infections, training personnel were discussed, the agency explained.Russia is ready to train Burundian specialists in the basics of biological safety, to assist in the organization of anti-epidemic measures to prevent the spread of especially dangerous infections that are relevant not only for Burundi, but also for the entire region of East Africa, the statement said.Medicine and healthcare are not the only field of cooperation between the two countries. Since the signing of a memorandum in 2021, Russia and Burundi have been working on the development of partnership in the peaceful nuclear sphere. In November 2022, Russia and Burundi signed a roadmap on organizing a dialogue on the peaceful use of nuclear energy involving a set of concrete actions planned for 2022-2024, such as evaluation of the prospects for nuclear power generation in the African country as well as realization of non-power nuclear projects.The sides also agreed on holding technical seminars and developing plans for education and personnel training in this area of expertise.

https://sputniknews.com/20230214/who-to-hold-urgent-meeting-over-marburg-virus-outbreak-in-equatorial-guinea-1107415390.html

africa

east africa

burundi

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Petr Baryshnikov

Petr Baryshnikov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Petr Baryshnikov

russia africa, russia burundi, rospotrebnadzor burundi, russia burundi lab, russia burundi medicine, russia burundi nuclear