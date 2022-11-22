https://sputniknews.com/20221122/burundi-wants-to-build-npps-jointly-with-russia-develop-nuclear-power-industry-minister-says-1104545130.html
Burundi Wants to Build NPPs Jointly With Russia, Develop Nuclear Power Industry, Minister Says
Burundi wants to develop nuclear power industry and build nuclear power plants (NPPs) with Russia's assistance, Minister of Hydraulics, Energy and Mines Ibrahim Uwizeye told Sputnik.
“We are here in Russia to consider these new ideas. We would like to have nuclear power industry in our country. This is the reason that prompted us to sign two agreements with Rosatom," Uwizeye said on the sidelines of the ATOMEXPO forum, when asked about the desire to develop further cooperation with Russia in nuclear power industry and NPP construction.He added that the main purpose of the agreements was to enable people from Burundi study in Russia to become competent specialists in the field and therefore create and develop nuclear power industry in the country. Uwizeye stated that Burundi wants to gain "greater sovereignty," and as a developing country, seeks "to be among the developed ones".On Monday, Rosatom and the Burundi Ministry of Energy and Mines signed a roadmap on establishing a dialogue about the peaceful use of nuclear energy. The roadmap defines concrete actions of the parties in 2022-2024, including assessments of the prospects for nuclear power generation in Burundi and implementation of projects in the field of non-power nuclear applications. The sides also intend to conduct joint activites, such as technical seminars, and develop plans for the education and personnel training, as well as programs to raise the population awareness about nuclear technologies. The first document in the field of peaceful use of atomic energy between Burundi and Russia was signed in April, 2021. The Memorandum provided the basis for cooperation in a wide range of areas that include the development of nuclear infrastructure in Burundi, and various projects in the field.
