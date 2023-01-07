International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20230107/first-case-of-kraken-covid-19-variant-discovered-in-south-africa---researchers-1106113065.html
First Case of 'Kraken' COVID-19 Variant Discovered in South Africa - Researchers
First Case of 'Kraken' COVID-19 Variant Discovered in South Africa - Researchers
The first case of the XBB.1.5 "kraken variant" of COVID-19 has been detected in South Africa, researchers from Stellenbosch University stated.
2023-01-07T14:54+0000
2023-01-07T14:54+0000
africa
southern africa
south africa
covid-19
coronavirus
strain
pandemic
world health organization (who)
health
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/07/1106113155_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1a3e243087a837c2cc9706da2c206222.jpg
The first case of the XBB.1.5 "kraken variant" of COVID-19 has been detected in South Africa, researchers at Stellenbosch University stated. "No increase in cases, hospitalisation or deaths" has been registered in South Africa in connection with the new strain, Tulio de Oliveira, director of the university's Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation, wrote on his social media page.According to the World Health Organization (WHO), XBB.1.5 is "the most transmissible sub-variant" of the virus. It is a sub-variant of the omicron strain and was nicknamed "kraken" unofficially.So far, there have been no reports of significant differences in severity between the symptoms it causes and those caused by other coronavirus variants. However, it has been reported that XBB.1.5 exhibits signs of immunity escape, meaning it can evade immunity developed by vaccines or previously experienced cases of earlier COVID-19 variants.Kraken has been detected in at least 29 countries, including the US, where it quickly became the dominant strain (rocketing from 1% to 41% of all infections between the beginning and the end of December), WHO says. It is still unknown if XBB.1.5 has reached China, which is facing an increase in infection cases after strict measures, which helped limit the spread of earlier virus waves, were relaxed.
https://sputniknews.com/20230105/the-kraken-unleashed-what-is-known-about-most-transmissible-omicron-offshoot--1106054547.html
africa
southern africa
south africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Petr Baryshnikov
Petr Baryshnikov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/07/1106113155_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_65aa78f9d6976272bcb2f5f7ec7d8c1e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
covid africa, kraken covid, south africa covid, world pandemic, covid immunity, covid vaccine
covid africa, kraken covid, south africa covid, world pandemic, covid immunity, covid vaccine

First Case of 'Kraken' COVID-19 Variant Discovered in South Africa - Researchers

14:54 GMT 07.01.2023
© AP Photo / Jerome DelaySandile Cele, a researcher at the Africa Health Research Institute in Durban, South Africa, works on the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus on Dec. 15, 2021.
Sandile Cele, a researcher at the Africa Health Research Institute in Durban, South Africa, works on the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus on Dec. 15, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.01.2023
© AP Photo / Jerome Delay
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Petr Baryshnikov
All materialsWrite to the author
In December 2022, the World Health Organization reported that almost three years since the first COVID-19 case in Africa was registered in February 2020, the number of infection cases detected on the continent was around 9.5 million.
The first case of the XBB.1.5 "kraken variant" of COVID-19 has been detected in South Africa, researchers at Stellenbosch University stated. "No increase in cases, hospitalisation or deaths" has been registered in South Africa in connection with the new strain, Tulio de Oliveira, director of the university's Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation, wrote on his social media page.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), XBB.1.5 is "the most transmissible sub-variant" of the virus. It is a sub-variant of the omicron strain and was nicknamed "kraken" unofficially.
So far, there have been no reports of significant differences in severity between the symptoms it causes and those caused by other coronavirus variants. However, it has been reported that XBB.1.5 exhibits signs of immunity escape, meaning it can evade immunity developed by vaccines or previously experienced cases of earlier COVID-19 variants.
Kraken has been detected in at least 29 countries, including the US, where it quickly became the dominant strain (rocketing from 1% to 41% of all infections between the beginning and the end of December), WHO says. It is still unknown if XBB.1.5 has reached China, which is facing an increase in infection cases after strict measures, which helped limit the spread of earlier virus waves, were relaxed.
An illustration picture taken on January 19, 2022, shows a syringe next to the word Omicron. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.01.2023
Sputnik Explains
'The Kraken' Unleashed: What is Known About 'Most Transmissible' Omicron Offshoot
5 January, 10:11 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала