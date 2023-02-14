https://sputniknews.com/20230214/who-to-hold-urgent-meeting-over-marburg-virus-outbreak-in-equatorial-guinea-1107415390.html

WHO to Hold Urgent Meeting Over Marburg Virus Outbreak in Equatorial Guinea

WHO to Hold Urgent Meeting Over Marburg Virus Outbreak in Equatorial Guinea

The World Health Organization (WHO) will hold an emergency meeting in connection to the Marburg virus disease outbreak in Equatorial Guinea.

2023-02-14T12:57+0000

2023-02-14T12:57+0000

2023-02-14T13:00+0000

africa

central africa

equatorial guinea

marburg virus

virus

health

epidemic

the united nations (un)

world health organization (who)

senegal

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/19/1097781625_0:192:2048:1344_1920x0_80_0_0_dabdea4d985b07238a9bdc7f44bdfb46.jpg

On Tuesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) will hold an emergency meeting in connection to the Marburg virus outbreak in Equatorial Guinea.It was earlier reported that between 7 January and 7 February, nine Equatoguineans had died from Marburg virus, an extremely virulent disease, causing hemorrhagic fever. According to reports, 16 people have been suspected to have cases of the virus "with symptoms including fever, fatigue and blood-stained vomit and diarrhea".Other samples are currently being analyzed at the Institut Pasteur reference laboratory in Senegal.In Cameroon, which neighbors Equatorial Guinea, health authorities announced last week that they had taken preventive measures.Earlier, outbreaks and sporadic cases of the virus had been recorded in Angola, Ghana, Guinea, DR Congo, Kenya, South Africa and Uganda.Aside from being highly virulent, Marburg virus disease has a fatality ratio of up to 88%, according to the WHO. It is in the same family as the virus that causes Ebola virus disease. Illness caused by Marburg virus begins abruptly, with high fever, severe headache and malaise. Many patients develop bleeding symptoms.There is no approved vaccine or antiviral treatment agaist the virus, but, as the UN health body notes, rehydration and treatment of specific symptoms increases the chances of survival. The virus is transmitted to humans by fruit bats and is spread among humans through direct contact with bodily fluids from infected people, as well as infected surfaces and materials.

https://sputniknews.com/20230129/uganda-launches-polio-vaccination-campaign-in-districts-affected-by-latest-ebola-outbreak-1106796040.html

africa

central africa

equatorial guinea

senegal

cameroon

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

who guinea, guinea marburg disease, guinea marburg virus, ebola family virus, equatorial guinea, guinea quarantine