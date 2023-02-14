https://sputniknews.com/20230214/ethiopia-to-export-200mln-of-wheat-to-ngos-un-world-food-program-1107395415.html

Ethiopia to Export $200Mln of Wheat to NGOs, UN World Food Programme

Ethiopia is preparing to ink an agreement to supply $200 million worth of wheat to non-governmental organizations, according to Ahmed Shide, the country's Minister of Finance, as cited by the media.

Ethiopia is preparing to ink an agreement to supply $200Mln of wheat to non-governmental organizations, according to Ahmed Shide, the country's Minister of Finance. The buyers include the UN World Food Programme, which will acquire the Ethiopian wheat in the first round.Ethiopia has already signed a contract to export 300,000 tons of wheat to six countries this year, including Kenya and Sudan.The start of export is seen by observers as a success of the Home Grown Economic Reform program – updated by the present prime minister in 2019 – in the country, which was dependent on wheat imports as recently as two years ago. Now it is expected that Ethiopia's wheat production will show a surplus of 3.2Mln tons.In the present fiscal year, the country reportedly plans to develop 1.3Mln hectares of farmland through irrigation and as a result harvest more than 5.2Mln tons of wheat.The announcements come against the backdrop of a global food crisis, which has had a particularly hard impact on several African countries, which are dependent on food imports.In recent months, international organizations warned that around 350Mln Africans face food insecurity, with 20Mln children threatened by hunger and thirst in the drought-hit Horn of Africa region.At a press-conference in Eswatini, during one of his recent African tours, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov used UN data to emphasize that despite claims by western media, the global food crisis began before Russia's special military operation. He also noted that Russia makes efforts to tackle the food crisis by participating in the Black Sea grain deal – however, most of the grain exported under the initiative does not reach the poorest states with almost 50 percent going to the EU, Lavrov underlined.

