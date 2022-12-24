https://sputniknews.com/20221224/over-20-million-children-in-the-horn-of-africa-affected-by-drought-un-says--1105753016.html

Over 20 Million Children in the Horn of Africa Affected by Drought, UN says

The number of children in grave drought conditions, threatened by severe hunger, thirst and disease in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia has reached around 20.2 million, more than doubling in five months.

The number of children in grave drought conditions and threatened by severe hunger, thirst and disease in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia has reached 20.2 million, more than doubling in five months, according to a UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) statement.The body noted that the drought is the most severe in "more than two generations," as the Horn of Africa is devastated by climate change, conflict, global inflation and grain shortages.It is estimated that almost two million children in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia are in need of urgent treatment for the deadliest form of hunger – severe acute malnutrition.UNICEF appealed for $759 million in funding to provide life-saving support to children next year.Earlier, the UN issued its Global Humanitarian Overview, noting that around 339 million people in the world will be in need of humanitarian assistance and protection in 2023, calling the figure a "phenomenal" and "depressing" number.

