Drought in Kenya May Continue For One More Year, Committee Says

The drought in Kenya could continue for one more year, as estimated by the National Steering Committee on Drought Response led by businesman Peter Ndegwa.

Kenya's drought could continue for one more year, the National Steering Committee on Drought Response led by businessman Peter Ndegwa has estimated. He noted that some 4.2 million Kenyans are facing hunger and would depend on food aid.According to Ndegwa, his committee is working on middle and long-term measures to enhance crop and livestock production in order to end relief food dependence and improve livelihoods.Julius Taitumu, the MP from Igembe North, said that the committee should give special consideration to the region he represents as drought-caused problems are especially acute there. According to Taitumu, many local residents have had no harvest for four years and are facing famine.The committee's leader appealed for more donations for the body. According to Ndegwa, it has so far received $4.86 million in funding, which is insufficient to solve the problem of hunger. Peter Ndegwa is the CEO of Safaricom PLC, the largest telecom company in the East African Community.

