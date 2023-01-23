https://sputniknews.com/20230123/sergey-lavrov-us-crossing-red-lines-by-threatening-other-countries-not-to-work-with-russia-1106616023.html

Sergey Lavrov: US Crossing Red Lines by Threatening Other Countries Not to Work With Russia

Sergey Lavrov: US Crossing Red Lines by Threatening Other Countries Not to Work With Russia

Western countries, namely the US and the UK, are crossing all red lines by exerting pressure on the states, which cooperate with Russia, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

2023-01-23T13:17+0000

2023-01-23T13:17+0000

2023-01-23T13:59+0000

africa

southern africa

south africa

sergey lavrov

visit

russia

us

foreign minister

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/17/1106616517_0:0:3033:1706_1920x0_80_0_0_1f3dd90eb8fd86ba5dbf888537c05a4a.jpg

Western countries, namely the US and the UK, are crossing all red lines by exerting pressure on the states that cooperate with Russia, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a joint press conference with his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor after their meeting in Pretoria on Monday.Lavrov stressed that the West undermines the democratic principles in terms of international relations, noting that the US, as well as the EU appeal to democracy only when it suits their interests.Answering the reporters' questions, the minister also drew attention to the issues concerning the export of Russian grain and fertilizers in the context of the world food crisis and anti-Russian sanctions. He noted that although such exports are not prohibited by the Western sanctions, the latter create logistical, financial and freightage problems. Lavrov stressed that Russia is ready for international cooperation to overcome these issues – among others, noted by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres – but the West does not seem to be willing to participate.He also noted that only 20 thousand of 280 thousand tonnes of fertilizers, which Russia agreed to provide to the poorest states for free, left the European ports.According to Lavrov, less than 10% of grain exported under the so-called Black Sea grain deal goes to the poorest countries, with almost a half being directed to the EU and roughly the same amount to prosperous developing countries.The Black Sea Grain Initiative, aslo known as the "grain deal", refers to an agreement between Russia and Ukraine with the participation of Turkey and the UN. The goal of the initiative is to help tackling the world food crisis by allowing grain exports from the Black Sea ports, which were initially blocked during the conflict in Ukraine.Talking about the food crisis, the minister also responded to claims made by the US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who said that Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and "weaponization of food has exacerbated food insecurity and caused untold suffering".According to Lavrov, it is "hard to comment" on Yellen's statements, which he called a "slogan" and cited UN data indicating that the world food crisis started before the special military operation in Ukraine and was caused by "uncontrolled emission of money" in the West as well as "politicized and uncompromising transition to so-called green economy".Yellen had made her statements during her January African tour, which is widely seen as part of "Biden's big push" into Africa in effort to counter Chinese and Russian influence on the continent.Talking about the West's pressure on African countries, Lavrov also touched the matter of western criticism of the Russia-China-South Africa naval drills scheduled to take place in February.China, Russia, and South Africa held first trilateral naval drills in 2019. The next ones will take place on February 17-24 near the coast of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa.Thandi Modise, South Africa's minister of defense, earlier said that Russia could be Africa's key partner in terms of military cooperation. She also recently stated that the US, in its turn, "threatens Africa, not just South Africa, of having anything that is even smelling of Russia".According to Lavrov, Russia is actively developing military cooperation with its BRICS partners such as China, South Africa and India, noting that this cooperation is "nothing new". He said that the exercises "transparent" and called for the western states to respect their foreign counterparts.On Monday, Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in South Africa, which became the first destination for him during his African tour.In summer 2022, Sergey Lavrov conducted a major African tour, visiting the Republic of the Congo, Uganda, Ethiopia and Egypt. In September 2022, he also held talks with South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.Russia and the South African Republic established their bilateral diplomatic relations in 1992. Being two key nations of the BRICS group, which also encompasses Brazil, India and China, Moscow and Pretoria promoted their bilateral relations to the level of the comprehensive strategic partnership in 2013. South Africa is the Russia’s key partner in scientific and educational spheres and one of the key trade partners along with Egypt and Algeria on the African continent. The two sides have also been actively promoting relations in military dimension as well as in other fields. Moscow and Pretoria share common views on the core principles of the world order, coordinating their positions and actions by the means of regular bilateral diplomatic dialogue, at the United Nations, as well as within such formats as BRICS and G20. The country’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa, first visited Russia in 2019, when he participated in the first Russia-Africa summit held in Sochi. Pretoria is also expected to participate in the second Russia-Africa summit which will be held in Saint Petersburg in July.

https://sputniknews.com/20230120/how-west-used-global-food-crisis-to-whip-up-profits-seize-russias-niche-in-market-1106535089.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230122/south-africa-hopes-naval-exercises-with-russia-and-china-become-annual--ambassador-1106574146.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230118/south-africa-says-brics-mulling-new-payment-system-to-ditch-dollar-control-1106444789.html

africa

southern africa

south africa

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Petr Baryshnikov

Petr Baryshnikov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Petr Baryshnikov

lavrov africa, russia africa, us africa, africa food, russia grain, grain deal, africa brics, us africa, eu africa