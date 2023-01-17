https://sputniknews.com/20230117/south-africa-expects-to-take-part-in-russia-africa-summit-in-july-foreign-minister-says-1106422862.html
South Africa Expects to Take Part in Russia-Africa Summit in July, Foreign Minister Says
The leadership of South Africa expects to take part in the second Russia-Africa summit in Russia's St. Petersburg, which is scheduled for July 26-29, said South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor.
"When we are invited through the African Union, [we] do tend to attend all summits that involve our African leaders, and Russia being such a friend of South Africa, I can't imagine that we wouldn’t participate, so I think, the second summit which is what this will be, will be an important meeting that South Africa should play a role in," Pandor said.The inaugural summit was held in the Russian resort city of Sochi in October 2019.
PRETORIA (Sputnik) - The leadership of South Africa expects to take part in the second Russia-Africa summit in Russia's St. Petersburg, which is scheduled for July 26-29, South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor told Sputnik.