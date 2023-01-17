International
South Africa Expects to Take Part in Russia-Africa Summit in July, Foreign Minister Says
The leadership of South Africa expects to take part in the second Russia-Africa summit in Russia's St. Petersburg, which is scheduled for July 26-29, said South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor.
"When we are invited through the African Union, [we] do tend to attend all summits that involve our African leaders, and Russia being such a friend of South Africa, I can't imagine that we wouldn’t participate, so I think, the second summit which is what this will be, will be an important meeting that South Africa should play a role in," Pandor said.The inaugural summit was held in the Russian resort city of Sochi in October 2019.
south africa, russia, second russia-africa summit, st. petersburg, south african minister of international relations and cooperation naledi pandor, cooperation, summit
11:44 GMT 17.01.2023
© AFP 2023 / PHILL MAGAKOESouth African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor conducts a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Affairs Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (not in picture) during his visit to South Africa at OR Tambo Building in Pretoria on January 10, 2023.
© AFP 2023 / PHILL MAGAKOE
PRETORIA (Sputnik) - The leadership of South Africa expects to take part in the second Russia-Africa summit in Russia's St. Petersburg, which is scheduled for July 26-29, South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor told Sputnik.
"When we are invited through the African Union, [we] do tend to attend all summits that involve our African leaders, and Russia being such a friend of South Africa, I can't imagine that we wouldn’t participate, so I think, the second summit which is what this will be, will be an important meeting that South Africa should play a role in," Pandor said.

The inaugural summit was held in the Russian resort city of Sochi in October 2019.
