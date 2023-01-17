https://sputniknews.com/20230117/south-africa-expects-to-take-part-in-russia-africa-summit-in-july-foreign-minister-says-1106422862.html

South Africa Expects to Take Part in Russia-Africa Summit in July, Foreign Minister Says

South Africa Expects to Take Part in Russia-Africa Summit in July, Foreign Minister Says

The leadership of South Africa expects to take part in the second Russia-Africa summit in Russia's St. Petersburg, which is scheduled for July 26-29, said South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor.

2023-01-17T11:44+0000

2023-01-17T11:44+0000

2023-01-17T11:44+0000

africa

south africa

russia

second russia-africa summit

cooperation

southern africa

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/11/1106422524_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5385ea9f20971c9296961f166fc59924.jpg

"When we are invited through the African Union, [we] do tend to attend all summits that involve our African leaders, and Russia being such a friend of South Africa, I can't imagine that we wouldn’t participate, so I think, the second summit which is what this will be, will be an important meeting that South Africa should play a role in," Pandor said.The inaugural summit was held in the Russian resort city of Sochi in October 2019.

https://sputniknews.com/20221201/second-russia-africa-summit-expected-to-take-bilateral-relations-to-new-heights-1104920459.html

africa

south africa

russia

southern africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

south africa, russia, second russia-africa summit, st. petersburg, south african minister of international relations and cooperation naledi pandor, cooperation, summit