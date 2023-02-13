https://sputniknews.com/20230213/us-plans-to-send-terrorists-to-russia-and-cis-countries-to-target-officials-intel-service-says-1107363476.html

US Plans to Send Terrorists to Russia and CIS Countries to Target Officials, Intel Service Says

The United States is actively recruiting jihadists for terrorist attacks in Russia and other CIS countries

"According to credible data received by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Russia, the US military is actively recruiting militants from jihadist groups affiliated with the Daesh* and Al-Qaeda* to carry out terrorist attacks in Russia and the CIS countries. Particular attention is paid to attracting people from the Russian North Caucasus and Central Asia to cooperation," the SVR said in a statement.In January, the United States recruited 60 militants, the statement said, adding that after training at the US' Al-Tanf military base in Syria, they are planned to be sent to Russia and other CIS countries to carry out terrorist attacks against diplomats and security officials.US security agencies, obsessed with the "crazy idea of exsanguinating Russia," consider it acceptable to use terrorists for their own purposes, SVR said."We see a definitive loss of any moral principles in the US security services. Obsessed with the insane idea of "exsanguinating" Russia, Washington's strategists consider it acceptable to use terrorists directly for their own dirty purposes. Such actions put Washington on a par with major international terrorist groups," the release said.*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

