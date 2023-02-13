International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20230213/us-plans-to-send-terrorists-to-russia-and-cis-countries-to-target-officials-intel-service-says-1107363476.html
US Plans to Send Terrorists to Russia and CIS Countries to Target Officials, Intel Service Says
US Plans to Send Terrorists to Russia and CIS Countries to Target Officials, Intel Service Says
The United States is actively recruiting jihadists for terrorist attacks in Russia and other CIS countries
2023-02-13T06:37+0000
2023-02-13T07:20+0000
russia
us
russia
svr
terrorism
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/03/1092713651_0:232:3072:1960_1920x0_80_0_0_ef7aa5f894ce0dbac006992928e28598.jpg
"According to credible data received by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Russia, the US military is actively recruiting militants from jihadist groups affiliated with the Daesh* and Al-Qaeda* to carry out terrorist attacks in Russia and the CIS countries. Particular attention is paid to attracting people from the Russian North Caucasus and Central Asia to cooperation," the SVR said in a statement.In January, the United States recruited 60 militants, the statement said, adding that after training at the US' Al-Tanf military base in Syria, they are planned to be sent to Russia and other CIS countries to carry out terrorist attacks against diplomats and security officials.US security agencies, obsessed with the "crazy idea of exsanguinating Russia," consider it acceptable to use terrorists for their own purposes, SVR said."We see a definitive loss of any moral principles in the US security services. Obsessed with the insane idea of "exsanguinating" Russia, Washington's strategists consider it acceptable to use terrorists directly for their own dirty purposes. Such actions put Washington on a par with major international terrorist groups," the release said.*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
https://sputniknews.com/20221104/terrorists-planning-attack-on-russias-syria-base-using-kamikaze-drones-mod-1103800993.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/03/1092713651_176:0:2907:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_05ca08e5ce5530074f9e34246bc92161.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us sending terrorists to russia, us uses jihadists
us sending terrorists to russia, us uses jihadists

US Plans to Send Terrorists to Russia and CIS Countries to Target Officials, Intel Service Says

06:37 GMT 13.02.2023 (Updated: 07:20 GMT 13.02.2023)
© Sputnik / Maksim BlinovA general view shows the Soviet era skyscraper on Kotelnicheskaya Embankment of the Moskva river, Foreign ministry headquarters, Radisson Royal Hotel Moscow, the Christ the Savior cathedral and the Kremlin, with the Moscow International Business Centre, also known as "Moskva-City", seen in te background, in Moscow, Russia
A general view shows the Soviet era skyscraper on Kotelnicheskaya Embankment of the Moskva river, Foreign ministry headquarters, Radisson Royal Hotel Moscow, the Christ the Savior cathedral and the Kremlin, with the Moscow International Business Centre, also known as Moskva-City, seen in te background, in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.02.2023
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The US military is recruiting jihadist fighters to carry out terrorist attacks on the territory of Russia and the CIS countries, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said in a statement.
"According to credible data received by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Russia, the US military is actively recruiting militants from jihadist groups affiliated with the Daesh* and Al-Qaeda* to carry out terrorist attacks in Russia and the CIS countries. Particular attention is paid to attracting people from the Russian North Caucasus and Central Asia to cooperation," the SVR said in a statement.
In January, the United States recruited 60 militants, the statement said, adding that after training at the US' Al-Tanf military base in Syria, they are planned to be sent to Russia and other CIS countries to carry out terrorist attacks against diplomats and security officials.
Su-24 bombers of the Russian Aerospace Forces at the Khmeimim airbase in Syria. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2022
World
Terrorists Planning Attack on Russia's Syria Base Using Kamikaze Drones: MoD
4 November 2022, 19:06 GMT
US security agencies, obsessed with the "crazy idea of exsanguinating Russia," consider it acceptable to use terrorists for their own purposes, SVR said.
"We see a definitive loss of any moral principles in the US security services. Obsessed with the insane idea of "exsanguinating" Russia, Washington's strategists consider it acceptable to use terrorists directly for their own dirty purposes. Such actions put Washington on a par with major international terrorist groups," the release said.
*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала