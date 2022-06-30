https://sputniknews.com/20220630/cia-recruiting-daesh-militants-to-be-sent-to-ukraine-source-says-1096832670.html

CIA Recruiting Daesh Militants to Be Sent to Ukraine, Source Says

To date, the Kurds have already handed over to the United States several Daesh high-ranking leaders and about 90 fighters, mainly from among citizens of the EU countries, Iraq, Russia's Chechen Republic and China's Xinjiang, the source added. For now, the US plans to deploy the militants on the territory of its At-Tanf military base located in southern Syria.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organiztaion banned in Russia.

