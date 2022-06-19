International
Dozens of Daesh Militants Flee Kurdish-Run Prison in Syria, Reports Say
Dozens of Daesh Militants Flee Kurdish-Run Prison in Syria, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 30 members of the Daesh terror group escaped on Sunday from a Kurdish-guarded prison in the northeastern Syrian city of Raqqa
The jailbreak was staged at dawn, the Saudi daily Al Watan cited local sources as saying. The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) were reportedly out in force to comb nearby homes for the runaway jihadists.In turn, the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces said on Sunday, that it denied reports about the escape of terrorists from the prison.This is the latest in a string of prison breaks that have plagued Kurdish-run prisons since SDF militias gained control of northeastern Syria with US help. The Daesh mounted a rescue operation in January to free fighters from al-Sinaa prison in Hasakah. Hundreds were able to escape.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia
syria, prison, daesh

Dozens of Daesh Militants Flee Kurdish-Run Prison in Syria, Reports Say

12:51 GMT 19.06.2022
© AP Photo / Asmaa WaguihA member of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) walks inside a prison built by Islamic State fighters at the stadium that was the site of Islamic State fighters' last stand in the city of Raqqa, Syria, Friday, Oct. 20, 2017
A member of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) walks inside a prison built by Islamic State fighters at the stadium that was the site of Islamic State fighters' last stand in the city of Raqqa, Syria, Friday, Oct. 20, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.06.2022
© AP Photo / Asmaa Waguih
