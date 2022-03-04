https://sputniknews.com/20220304/nato-countries-sending-terrorist-fighters-to-ukraine-russian-intelligence-service-warns-1093592308.html

Terrorists Set for Deployment in Donbass Were Trained at US Al-Tanf Base, Russian Intelligence Warns

Terrorists Set for Deployment in Donbass Were Trained at US Al-Tanf Base, Russian Intelligence Warns

Russia launched a special operation in Ukraine on 24 February with a stated goal to demilitarise and de-Nazify the country. President Vladimir Putin authorised... 04.03.2022, Sputnik International

NATO countries are sending terrorist fighters to Ukraine, Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service warned on Friday.According to the intelligence service, the terrorists, who are to be deployed to Donbass, were trained at the US-controlled Al-Tanf military base in Syria."At the end of 2021, the Americans released from prisons… several dozen Daesh terrorists, including citizens of Russia and CIS countries. These individuals were sent to the US-controlled Al-Tanf base, where they have undergone special training in subversive and terrorist warfare methods with a focus on the Donbass region," the statement added.The intelligence service said that most of the Daesh* terrorists trained in Syria for deployment in Donbass were destroyed during Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.However, the United States continues to form new terrorist units in the Middle East and Africa in order to send them to Ukraine via Poland, the agency pointed out.The Russian Defence Ministry said on Thursday that US military intelligence was stepping up a campaign to recruit mercenaries for Ukraine. Around 200 Croatian mercenaries arrived in Ukraine via Poland last week, the Russian Defence Ministry’s spokesman Igor Konashenkov said. He emphasised that foreign mercenaries in Ukraine cannot be considered prisoners of war (POW) if detained in line with international humanitarian law. When detained, they can expect criminal prosecution at best, Konashenkov said.Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that nationalist and neo-Nazi formations, which include foreign mercenaries from the Middle East, are using civilians in Ukraine as human shields. The Kremlin stressed that neo-Nazis in Ukraine are using terrorist methods by deploying heavy weapons in residential areas.On 27 February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the creation of a foreign legion, the International Legion of Territorial Defence of Ukraine. Days later, the country's foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, claimed that more than a thousand mercenaries from 16 countries were headed to Ukraine. Zelensky has asserted that about 16,000 foreign mercenaries were going to fight for Ukraine.On 24 February, Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a special military operation in Ukraine following a request from the Donbass republics, which he had recognised a few days earlier. *Daesh, also known as ISIS/IS/Islamic State, is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

