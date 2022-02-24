https://sputniknews.com/20220224/putin-authorizes-special-operation-in-donbass-1093318890.html

Putin Authorizes Special Operation in Donbass

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in a Thursday morning address that Russian forces have no plans to occupy Ukraine. However, Russia will defend... 24.02.2022, Sputnik International

Moscow has directed Russian forces to conduct a special operation in the Donbas region, according to February 24 remarks from Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin remarked that the NATO-allied war machine supporting 'Neo-Nazis' in Ukraine is moving and closely approaching Russia's borders. Responding to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky statement that Kiev may reconsider the country's non-nuclear status under the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, Putin declared that Russia would not let such a thing happen. The Russian President took time to address Ukrainian forces, urging Kiev's service members to lay down their arms and remember that they gave an oath to people, not junta.

