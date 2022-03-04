https://sputniknews.com/20220304/putin-saved-thousands-of-lives-in-donbass-republics-pre-maidan-ukrainian-prime-minister-says-1093577806.html

Putin Saved Thousands of Lives in Donbass Republics, Pre-Maidan Ukrainian Prime Minister Says

On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to calls from the Donbass republics to protect them from intensifying... 04.03.2022, Sputnik International

Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Nikolay Azarov has stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin has saved thousands of lives in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) by ordering a special military operation in Ukraine.According to him, the plan for Ukraine's attack on DPR and LPR was developed by Kiev jointly with the US.Azarov added that a week before the start of Russia's special military operation, DPR forces reported the interception of a Ukrainian Army map, which elaborated on the details of its full-scale attack on the Donbass republics.Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine The Russian specia;l military operation was ordered by President Putin on 24 February to protect DPR and LPR from Kiev's forces following their request for assistance amid growing attacks by the Ukrainian Army on their positions and infrastructure.Putin said that the goal of the operation is to demilitarise and "de-Nazify" Ukraine, stressing that Russia is not going to occupy its neighbour.Russia's Defence Ministry, in turn, stressed that the nation's high-precision strikes targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure do not pose a threat to the civilian population. President Putin, for his part, said on Thursday that the operation in Ukraine is going according to plan, and that all the tasks are being implemented "successfully". "Our soldiers fight steadfastly, with a full understanding of the justice of their cause, even after being wounded, they remain in formation, sacrifice themselves [...] in order to save comrades and civilians", he emphasised, adding that Russian troops are striving to prevent civilian casualties in Ukraine.

