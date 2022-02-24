Biden Warns Russia of 'Further Consequences' After Launch of Special Military Operation in Donbass

United States President Joe Biden warns Russia of "further consequences" in a press release Wednesday night. The US President said he will meet with the leaders of other Group of Seven nations, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, United Kingdom, before informing the American people of the "consequences" the G7 will impose on Russia.