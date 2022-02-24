International
BREAKING: Russia Has No Plans to Occupy Ukraine But Will Respond Immediately to Any External Threats - Putin
Biden Warns Russia of 'Further Consequences' After Launch of Special Military Operation in Donbass
Biden Warns Russia of 'Further Consequences' After Launch of Special Military Operation in Donbass
United States President Joe Biden warns Russia of "further consequences" in a press release Wednesday night. The US President said he will meet with the... 24.02.2022, Sputnik International
ukraine
Biden Warns Russia of 'Further Consequences' After Launch of Special Military Operation in Donbass

03:35 GMT 24.02.2022 (Updated: 03:40 GMT 24.02.2022)
Being updated
United States President Joe Biden warns Russia of "further consequences" in a press release Wednesday night. The US President said he will meet with the leaders of other Group of Seven nations, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, United Kingdom, before informing the American people of the "consequences" the G7 will impose on Russia.
