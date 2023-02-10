https://sputniknews.com/20230210/west-puts-pressure-on-african-countries-that-want-to-take-part-in-russia-africa-summit-diplomat-1107289515.html

West Puts Pressure on African Countries That Want to Take Part in Russia-Africa Summit: Diplomat

West Puts Pressure on African Countries That Want to Take Part in Russia-Africa Summit: Diplomat

There is pressure from the West on African countries that want to take part in the Russia-Africa summit, this does not delight African states, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated.

2023-02-10T07:44+0000

2023-02-10T07:44+0000

2023-02-10T08:07+0000

africa

russia

west

second russia-africa summit

foreign ministry

russian foreign ministry

diplomat

diplomacy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/1c/1105850520_0:0:3445:1938_1920x0_80_0_0_7be7f31169e1c6fc2af81faeb1d4f301.jpg

"Of course, this is all in the public sphere, it's easy to read on the Internet according to the statements made by Western partners, including those who come to African countries. I can't say that African states are delighted with this. Sheer blackmail," Ozerov said.He added that Moscow proceeds from the premise that African states are sovereign countries that have independence, sovereignty and their own political will, and are quite capable of making decisions that meet their national interests.The second Russia–Africa Summit will take place in July 2023 in Saint Petersburg, Russia's "northern capital". The event is a follow-up to the first meeting of the kind, which was held in Sochi in 2019. The main topic of this year's summit will be economic cooperation, with a focus on spheres such as energy and mining, agriculture, manufacturing, transport, and infrastructure development, according to official statements.The Russian Foreign Ministry also announced that the agenda of the 2023 summit will be more extensive than that of the first one, and a full section on humanitarian cooperation will be organized.As Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted, Moscow is inviting all African countries to the Russia-Africa summit, in contrast to the United States, which excluded several African countries from the US–Africa Leaders' Summit.

https://sputniknews.com/20230204/russia-has-potential-in-gas-oil-fields-to-develop-ties-with-africa-foreign-ministry-says-1106969036.html

africa

russia

west

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Petr Baryshnikov

Petr Baryshnikov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Petr Baryshnikov

russia africa summit, west russia, west africa, oleg ozerov, russian foreign ministry