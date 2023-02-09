https://sputniknews.com/20230209/lavrov-in-sudan-moscow-and-khartoum-ratify-russian-navy-logistics-base-1107267350.html
Lavrov in Sudan: Moscow and Khartoum Ratify Russian Navy Logistics Base
Lavrov in Sudan: Moscow and Khartoum Ratify Russian Navy Logistics Base
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Sudan on Thursday for talks with Sudanese Foreign Minister and other country's leaders
2023-02-09T13:50+0000
2023-02-09T13:50+0000
2023-02-09T13:50+0000
africa
russia
sudan
sergey lavrov
russian foreign ministry
sudanese foreign ministry
sudanese military transition council
press conference
joint press conference
talks
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/09/1107266934_0:0:3247:1827_1920x0_80_0_0_e132956c412d84db4bf0a14b9d693587.jpg
The agreement between Russia and Sudan on the establishment of a Russian logistics navy base in Sudan is now advancing, Sergey Lavrov told press during a joint press conference with his Sudanese counterpart. The agreement on the construction of a logistics center for the Russian Navy in Port Sudan in the Red Sea was reached between Moscow and Khartoum in 2020. According to the document, the number of personnel at the base should not exceed 300 and no more than four Russian ships can be there at a time. Sudanese authorities have repeatedly highlighted that they didn't object to the deployment of a Russian naval base in the Red Sea, which would be used to replenish supplies, repair ships and provide rest for crew members.Diplomatic AdvancesApart from military cooperation during the talks, the two sides touched upon the subject of bilateral relations in various spheres of mutual interest, including economic ties. In particular, Lavrov confirmed that Russian companies are considering the possibility of increasing the volume of investments in Sudan's mining industry. As for internal affairs of the African state, the Russian top diplomat underlined that Moscow believes the national dialogue in Sudan should be conducted without external interference. He also noted that Russia supports the Sudanese government's measures aimed at stabilizing the internal situation in the country and improving security. Speaking about the recent visits of EU representatives to African countries, Lavrov called it a suspicious coincidence that the officials appear to travel to the same states as the Russian delegation. He stated that the delegation in Africa feels that western diplomats are harassing the continent with preventive visits aimed at damaging relations "with our African friends."He emphasized that the West demands that countries condemn Russia with such "stubbornness and insolence" because it feels it is wrong. According to Lavrov, it doesn't believe in any democracy, otherwise, it would leave developing countries alone. As for the prospects of bilateral relations between the two states, Lavrov invited his Sudanese counterpart Al-Sadiq to pay a visit to the Russian Federation. The Sudanese foreign minister, in turn, confirmed that Sudan will take part in the Russia-Africa summit scheduled to take place in St. Petersburg this July.
https://sputniknews.com/20230209/multifaceted-cooperation-russian-fm-lavrov-arrives-in-sudan-1107104224.html
africa
russia
sudan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/09/1107266934_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_07be9e5c06c3df9bf1ca2f174bc2c3d5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, sudanese foreign minister ali as-sadeq, sudan, khartoum, press conference
russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, sudanese foreign minister ali as-sadeq, sudan, khartoum, press conference
Lavrov in Sudan: Moscow and Khartoum Ratify Russian Navy Logistics Base
KHARTOUM (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Sudan on Thursday for talks with his Sudanese counterpart Ali Al-Sadiq and other leaders, including Deputy Chairman of the ruling Sovereign Council of Sudan Colonel-General Mohamed Dagalo and its Chairman Colonel-General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.
The agreement between Russia and Sudan on the establishment of a Russian logistics navy base in Sudan is now advancing, Sergey Lavrov told press during a joint press conference with his Sudanese counterpart.
"As for the agreement on the establishment of a logistics support center for the Russian Navy in Sudan, it is now in the process of ratification," he stated.
The agreement on the construction of a logistics center for the Russian Navy in Port Sudan in the Red Sea was reached between Moscow and Khartoum in 2020.
According to the document, the number of personnel at the base should not exceed 300 and no more than four Russian ships can be there at a time.
Sudanese authorities have repeatedly highlighted that they didn't object to the deployment of a Russian naval base in the Red Sea, which would be used to replenish supplies, repair ships and provide rest for crew members.
Diplomatic Advances
Apart from military cooperation during the talks, the two sides touched upon the subject of bilateral relations in various spheres of mutual interest, including economic ties. In particular, Lavrov confirmed that Russian companies are considering the possibility of increasing the volume of investments in Sudan's mining industry
.
As for internal affairs of the African state, the Russian top diplomat underlined that Moscow believes the national dialogue in Sudan should be conducted without external interference. He also noted that Russia supports the Sudanese government's measures aimed at stabilizing the internal situation in the country and improving security.
Speaking about the recent visits of EU representatives to African countries, Lavrov called it a suspicious coincidence that the officials appear to travel to the same states as the Russian delegation
. He stated that the delegation in Africa feels that western diplomats are harassing the continent with preventive visits aimed at damaging relations "with our African friends."
"It seems that they are following us, tracing our footsteps. When we visited the South African Republic a few months ago, the very next day a large team of western representatives arrived there, including Mr. [EU foreign policy chief Josep] Borrell, who left the 'blooming garden' for this occasion, came into what he calls the jungle in order to try to bring discord in our relations with African friends," Lavrov said.
He emphasized that the West demands that countries condemn Russia with such "stubbornness and insolence" because it feels it is wrong. According to Lavrov, it doesn't believe in any democracy, otherwise, it would leave developing countries alone.
As for the prospects of bilateral relations between the two states, Lavrov invited his Sudanese counterpart Al-Sadiq to pay a visit to the Russian Federation. The Sudanese foreign minister, in turn, confirmed that Sudan will take part in the Russia-Africa summit
scheduled to take place in St. Petersburg this July.