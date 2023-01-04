https://sputniknews.com/20230104/sudans-gold-sector-achieves-highest-ever-production-in-2022-state-company-says-1106038130.html
Sudan's Gold Sector Achieves Highest-Ever Production in 2022, State Company Says
Sudan's Gold Sector Achieves Highest-Ever Production in 2022, State Company Says
This article is about the Sudanese Mineral Resources Company (SMRC) announcing that it had achieved the highest gold production in the history of the mineral sector in Sudan during 2022.
2023-01-04T13:50+0000
2023-01-04T13:50+0000
2023-01-04T13:50+0000
africa
north africa
sudan
gold
gold mining
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/04/1106038351_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e0a5240573a0ac10c6f81abd00f50eb0.jpg
The Sudanese Mineral Resources Company (SMRC), a state-owned company regulating the country’s gold sector, announced this week that it had achieved the highest gold production in the history of the mineral sector in Sudan during 2022.The director of SMRC's General Administration for Supervision and Control of Production Companies, engineer Alaeldin Ali, said in a statement that the gold production for the past year amounted to 18.64 tons from the production of the organized sector, which includes concession companies and companies dealing with traditional mining waste.Ali pointed out that the gold production in 2022 increased by 1.61 tons, in comparison with the highest production record of 17.26 tons achieved in 2019.Sudan produces between 95–100 tons of gold annually, making the North African nation the third-biggest gold producer in Africa, only trailing behind Ghana and South Africa.However, the gold sector in Sudan suffers from large-scale smuggling operations. The Sudanese authorities used to announce, every once in a while, seizures of smuggled gold in large quantities at border crossings, including at Khartoum International Airport.The main reason for the rising smuggling activities is believed to be the presence of a non-organized mining sector, also known as the traditional mining, which is out of the Sudanese government’s control. The traditional mining sector is the most widespread, and it produces more than three quarters of Sudan’s annual overall gold production.
https://sputniknews.com/20221205/sudanese-military-opposition-sign-agreement-to-create-transitional-civil-authority-1105060805.html
africa
north africa
sudan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Muhammad Osman
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg
Muhammad Osman
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/04/1106038351_119:0:2850:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_743d1f42d6002c4a93b7efbd7864ce90.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Muhammad Osman
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg
sudan's gold sector, sudan's mining sector, gold production in sudan, top gold producers in africa, sudan gold production in 2022, highest gold production
sudan's gold sector, sudan's mining sector, gold production in sudan, top gold producers in africa, sudan gold production in 2022, highest gold production
Sudan's Gold Sector Achieves Highest-Ever Production in 2022, State Company Says
Sudan is one of Africa’s top gold producing countries, but the gold sector in the North African country suffers from large-scale smuggling activities. There is a non-organized mining sector, the so-called traditional mining, which contributes about 75% to Sudan's total production of this precious metal, but the state is unable to control it.
The Sudanese Mineral Resources Company (SMRC), a state-owned company regulating the country’s gold sector, announced this week that it had achieved the highest gold production in the history of the mineral sector in Sudan during 2022.
The director of SMRC's General Administration for Supervision and Control of Production Companies, engineer Alaeldin Ali, said in a statement that the gold production for the past year amounted to 18.64 tons from the production of the organized sector, which includes concession companies and companies dealing with traditional mining waste.
Ali pointed out that the gold production in 2022 increased by 1.61 tons, in comparison with the highest production
record of 17.26 tons achieved in 2019.
Sudan produces between 95–100 tons of gold annually, making the North African nation the third-biggest gold producer in Africa, only trailing behind Ghana and South Africa.
However, the gold sector in Sudan suffers from large-scale smuggling operations. The Sudanese authorities used to announce, every once in a while, seizures of smuggled gold in large quantities at border crossings, including at Khartoum International Airport.
The main reason for the rising smuggling activities is believed to be the presence of a non-organized mining sector, also known as the traditional mining, which is out of the Sudanese government’s control. The traditional mining sector is the most widespread, and it produces more than three quarters of Sudan’s annual overall gold production.
5 December 2022, 12:32 GMT