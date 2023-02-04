https://sputniknews.com/20230204/russia-has-potential-in-gas-oil-fields-to-develop-ties-with-africa-foreign-ministry-says-1106969036.html

Russia Has Potential in Gas, Oil Fields to Develop Ties With Africa, Foreign Ministry Says

In this article, Russian Ambassador-at-Large Oleg Ozerov says that Russia has much potential in the oil and gas spheres to develop relations with African states.

In late 2022, the chairman of the African Energy Chamber, NJ Ayuk, told Sputnik that Moscow could play a leading role in supporting energy projects in Africa. The official also noted that Russia has started exporting fertilizers to African countries. In July 2022, Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations struck a deal to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that most of the ships carrying Ukrainian grain did not make it to the world's poorest countries and ended up in Europe. At the same time, Putin has voiced his concerns that Russian products are not entering the global markets as promised by the agreement. Since then, the grain deal, originally scheduled to expire on November 19, has been renewed for another 120 days.

