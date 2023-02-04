International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20230204/russia-has-potential-in-gas-oil-fields-to-develop-ties-with-africa-foreign-ministry-says-1106969036.html
Russia Has Potential in Gas, Oil Fields to Develop Ties With Africa, Foreign Ministry Says
Russia Has Potential in Gas, Oil Fields to Develop Ties With Africa, Foreign Ministry Says
In this article, Russian Ambassador-at-Large Oleg Ozerov says that Russia has much potential in the oil and gas spheres to develop relations with African states.
2023-02-04T09:19+0000
2023-02-04T09:19+0000
africa
russia
cooperation
oil
gas
oleg ozerov
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/04/1106968890_0:0:3227:1816_1920x0_80_0_0_6797011132aa700806c3ed49e71231ac.jpg
In late 2022, the chairman of the African Energy Chamber, NJ Ayuk, told Sputnik that Moscow could play a leading role in supporting energy projects in Africa. The official also noted that Russia has started exporting fertilizers to African countries. In July 2022, Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations struck a deal to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that most of the ships carrying Ukrainian grain did not make it to the world's poorest countries and ended up in Europe. At the same time, Putin has voiced his concerns that Russian products are not entering the global markets as promised by the agreement. Since then, the grain deal, originally scheduled to expire on November 19, has been renewed for another 120 days.
https://sputniknews.com/20230203/russia-equatorial-guinea-discuss-gas-transmission-in-central-africa-1106941401.html
africa
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/04/1106968890_302:0:3033:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_839564e7517dc220d8ccd63d573e234d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
gas, oil, russia, africa, russia in africa, russia and africa, ties with africa, ties with russia, oleg ozerov, russia-africa partnership, russia-africa summit,
gas, oil, russia, africa, russia in africa, russia and africa, ties with africa, ties with russia, oleg ozerov, russia-africa partnership, russia-africa summit,

Russia Has Potential in Gas, Oil Fields to Develop Ties With Africa, Foreign Ministry Says

09:19 GMT 04.02.2023
© AP Photo / Sergei ChirikovRussian President Vladimir Putin, center, gestures while posing for a photo with leaders of African countries at the Russia-Africa summit in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, gestures while posing for a photo with leaders of African countries at the Russia-Africa summit in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.02.2023
© AP Photo / Sergei Chirikov
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Russia has much potential in the oil and gas spheres to develop relations with African states, Oleg Ozerov, Russian ambassador-at-large and the head of the Russia-Africa partnership forum, told Sputnik.
In late 2022, the chairman of the African Energy Chamber, NJ Ayuk, told Sputnik that Moscow could play a leading role in supporting energy projects in Africa.
"In both oil and gas, we have opportunities to develop relations with the African continent," Ozerov said.
The official also noted that Russia has started exporting fertilizers to African countries.
"Yes, such deliveries are already coming in," Ozerov said when asked if Russia has begun supplying fertilizers to Africa.
In July 2022, Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations struck a deal to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports.
However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that most of the ships carrying Ukrainian grain did not make it to the world's poorest countries and ended up in Europe. At the same time, Putin has voiced his concerns that Russian products are not entering the global markets as promised by the agreement.
Since then, the grain deal, originally scheduled to expire on November 19, has been renewed for another 120 days.
A picture taken on September 29, 2015 shows a gas pipeline at the Afam VI power plant in Port Harcourt on September 29, 2015. Afam VI power plant is owned by the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) and maintained by Dietsmann company. Nigeria is Africa's largest producer, accounting for roughly two million barrels of crude daily. Shell has blamed repeated oil thefts and sabotage of key pipelines as the major cause of spills and pollution in the oil-producing region. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.02.2023
Africa
Russia, Equatorial Guinea Discuss Gas Transmission in Central Africa
Yesterday, 08:05 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала