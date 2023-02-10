https://sputniknews.com/20230210/i-tore-em-to-pieces-mtg-boasts-of-furious-conduct-during-twitter-balloon-committee-hearings-1107331700.html

‘I Tore ‘Em to Pieces’: MTG Boasts of Furious Conduct During Twitter, Balloon Committee Hearings

‘I Tore ‘Em to Pieces’: MTG Boasts of Furious Conduct During Twitter, Balloon Committee Hearings

Controversial right-wing lawmaker US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) let loose on the unfortunate witnesses called to two committee meetings on Thursday, furiously denouncing them for adopting policies with which she disagreed.

2023-02-10T22:35+0000

2023-02-10T22:35+0000

2023-02-10T22:28+0000

viral

marjorie taylor greene

congressional hearings

chinese balloon over us

the twitter files

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/06/1083082464_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_83d1f134c4408baf606746d8146ad928.jpg

Greene, who won her reelection bid in November 2022, also received her first committee assignments in two years, thanks to the new Republican majority in the House. She was appointed to the Oversight Committee and the Homeland Security Committee, both of which held hearings on Thursday.When it came her turn to question the witnesses, she used her time to give them a piece of her mind.‘I’m So Glad You Lost Your Jobs’“You can consider your speech canceled during my time because you canceled mine,” Greene told a group of former Twitter executives called to testify on Wednesday in response to the Twitter Files information releases by the social media company’s new leadership.Greene’s personal account was banned by Twitter on January 2, 2022, for repeated violations of the company’s COVID-19 misinformation policy. It was reinstated on November 21 of that year, alongside other banned right-wing accounts also reinstated by Elon Musk, Twitter’s new CEO. Greene’s professional account connected to her office was not affected by the ban.“Guess what? None of you hold security clearances, none of you are elected, and none of you represent 750,000 people like I do. Let’s explain,” she said, going on to cite US law code banning persons from intimidating others into not voting or voting a certain way. “You didn’t shadowban or permanently ban my Democrat opponent - no, you did that to me, and that was wrong and it was against the law.”‘I Chewed Them Out’However, Greene’s reign of terror was just getting started. At a classified briefing the next day about the alleged Chinese spy balloon that was shot down off the South Carolina coast last weekend, Greene tore into the Pentagon officials called to testify.“I said ‘the president may be a Democrat, but he’s still the president of the United States, and they made him look like a fool and made him look weak the week before the State of the Union’ - I’ve said that publicly, too - by not shooting it down,” Greene said. “And I said there was nothing I heard there today that gave me any confidence in what they did.”“He said, ‘well it’s a matter of opinion.’ I said ‘no, you’re nothing but excuses and it’s wrong and I’m just telling you, this is how the American people see it and it’s a serious problem.’”Another lawmaker who was also in the hearing confirmed Greene’s claims, telling US media, “When she got to ask questions, she was yelling out saying ‘b*llsh*t,’ and, you know, ‘I don’t believe you.’”Another said “there were people muttering on the side” during other lawmakers’ questioning of the witnesses.This came after US President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address on Tuesday, during which Greene repeatedly screamed at Biden, calling him a “liar” amid a furious uproar by congressional Republicans after Biden accused some of them of seeking to defund Medicare and Social Security. Biden deftly used the moment to get conservatives to promise on national television not to push such cuts as part of the debt ceiling negotiations.

https://sputniknews.com/20230110/mtg-hit-with-cease-and-desist-notice-after-using-dr-dres-music-in-twitter-video-1106207384.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230204/aoc-and-marjorie-taylor-greene-quarrel-in-aftermath-of-ilhan-omars-fall-from-grace-1106979596.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220210/no-soup-for-you-mtg-leaves-netizens-laughing-after-mixing-up-gestapo--gazpacho-1092896855.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

marjorie taylor greene, oversight committee, homeland security committee, downing of chinese balloon, twitter, censorship