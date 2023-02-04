https://sputniknews.com/20230204/aoc-and-marjorie-taylor-greene-quarrel-in-aftermath-of-ilhan-omars-fall-from-grace-1106979596.html

AOC and Marjorie Taylor Greene Quarrel in Aftermath of Ilhan Omar's 'Fall From Grace'

The two congresswomen traded barbs after AOC complained about the circumstances of her fellow Democratic House Representative Ilhan Omar's removal from the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Republican House Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and Democratic House Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) have become embroiled in an online row following recent changes in the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.The spat occurred after AOC’s colleague, Dem Rep Ilhan Omar, was removed from the committee over remarks she made about Israel and Jewish people.Ocasio-Cortez, along with several of her fellow party members, vocally protested this move, claiming in one of her recent interviews that, while Omar was removed from the committee, Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is "regularly trafficking antisemitic conspiracy theories" and who was “engaging in 9/11 conspiracy theories,” got appointed to the Homeland Security Committee by the current House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.In response, Greene called AOC a “coward” on Twitter, claiming that the latter cannot even respond to her repeated requests for debate but seems eager to “lie” about her to media.When another person suggested in a tweet that AOC “graduated with honors in international relations and economics” and would “eat” Greene “alive” in a debate, Greene argued that Ocasio-Cortez “has never put her degrees to work in the real world” and only made “a few drinks behind a bar and she wasn’t even good at that.”This development elicited a somewhat mixed reaction from social media, with netizens offering varying predictions about who would win in a debate between the two members of Congress.

