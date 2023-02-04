AOC and Marjorie Taylor Greene Quarrel in Aftermath of Ilhan Omar's 'Fall From Grace'
19:01 GMT 04.02.2023 (Updated: 19:03 GMT 04.02.2023)
© AP Photo / J. Scott ApplewhiteRep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., attends a House Oversight Committee hearing on high prescription drugs prices shortly after her private meeting with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, July 26, 2019
The two congresswomen traded barbs after AOC complained about the circumstances of her fellow Democratic House Representative Ilhan Omar's removal from the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
Republican House Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and Democratic House Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) have become embroiled in an online row following recent changes in the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.
The spat occurred after AOC’s colleague, Dem Rep Ilhan Omar, was removed from the committee over remarks she made about Israel and Jewish people.
Ocasio-Cortez, along with several of her fellow party members, vocally protested this move, claiming in one of her recent interviews that, while Omar was removed from the committee, Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is "regularly trafficking antisemitic conspiracy theories" and who was “engaging in 9/11 conspiracy theories,” got appointed to the Homeland Security Committee by the current House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
"There is really no consistency here," AOC said. "And it needs to be very well known that this targeting of Ilhan Omar is because the Republican base finds it easy, the Republican base finds it politically self-rewarding."
In response, Greene called AOC a “coward” on Twitter, claiming that the latter cannot even respond to her repeated requests for debate but seems eager to “lie” about her to media.
“When are you going to be an adult and actually debate me on policy instead of run your mouth like a teenage girl?” she inquired.
When another person suggested in a tweet that AOC “graduated with honors in international relations and economics” and would “eat” Greene “alive” in a debate, Greene argued that Ocasio-Cortez “has never put her degrees to work in the real world” and only made “a few drinks behind a bar and she wasn’t even good at that.”
“Hey there! In case you forgot, we sit on the same committee, which debated for the first time this week,” AOC responded in a tweet of her own. “I don’t blame you if you forgot. You spent almost no time there.”
This development elicited a somewhat mixed reaction from social media, with netizens offering varying predictions about who would win in a debate between the two members of Congress.