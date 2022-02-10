https://sputniknews.com/20220210/no-soup-for-you-mtg-leaves-netizens-laughing-after-mixing-up-gestapo--gazpacho-1092896855.html

No Soup for You: MTG Leaves Netizens Laughing After Mixing Up ‘Gestapo’ & ‘Gazpacho’

Lacking both the credibility to make such references, as well as a dictionary, US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) becoming a laughing stock on Wednesday... 10.02.2022, Sputnik International

Greene is back with more inaccuracies this week, choosing to draw comparisons between Nazi Germany and the US government yet again on Wednesday, despite the fact that Greene is an evangelical Christian who was born almost three decades after WWII ended, and has already recieved public condemnation by both the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Orgnaizations and the Republican Jewish Coaltion for her rhetoric concerning the Holocaust.The slip of the tongue came when the congresswoman appeared for an interview with the podcast “Real America with Dan Bal,” and had been deep in conversation about the wrongdoings of the House panel investigating the January 6 Capitol riot.During the interview, Greene referred to the District of Columbia Jail as the “D.C. Gulag” while saying, “...now we have [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi’s gazpacho police spying on members of Congress, spying on legislative work that we do, spying on American citizens that want to come talk to their representatives.”And just like that, the lawmaker’s words set off Twitter with the quickness as netizens made references to Seinfeld’s “Soup Nazi” episode.“I join her in her fight against both the Gazpacho police and their collaborationist allies in the Vichyssoise,” wrote one Twitter user.Spanish-born chef Jose Andreas wrote: “Dear @RepMTG the Gazpacho police was created by me in 1993 to make sure that no one will add Tabasco or jalalpeño or strange things to my beloved soup! Please don’t blame anybody else but me… stop by for a glass anytime. Don’t forget your mask and vaccination card!”Another netizen remarked: “With the Gazpacho Police, every crime is a cold case.”Not wanting to leave all the fun to her critics, Greene even jumped in on the Twitter storm - this time offering yet another nod to a veggie-filled Central European soup: Goulash. The attack Greene is leveling against Pelosi is in reference to claims, which have been made by multiple Republicans, that US Capitol Police are spying on lawmakers under Pelosi’s orders as part of the ongoing January 6 investigations.US Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) is one of the accusers, most recently accusing the Capitol Police of “illegally” entering his office in November when, in actuality, an officer had noticed the door to his office had been left open. The individual proceeded into the office to ensure there were no intruders.Although a report on the incident was later filed and the potential intruder matter was clarified, the encounter has remained in the spotlight as Nehls recently issued a full-fledged attack against Pelosi, while also accusing the Capitol Police of being under her control.US Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger, who has been in his position for 21 years, has denied the unsubstantiated claims, calling them a disservice to the men and women in his department.

