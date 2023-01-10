https://sputniknews.com/20230110/mtg-hit-with-cease-and-desist-notice-after-using-dr-dres-music-in-twitter-video-1106207384.html
MTG Hit With Cease-And-Desist Notice After Using Dr. Dre's Music in Twitter Video
"I don't license my music to politicians," said the 57 year-old rapper. "Especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one."
https://sputniknews.com/20230110/chaotic-way-mccarthy-became-us-house-speaker-sets-dangerous-precedent---senior-democrat-1106206733.html
Rep.
Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), 48, was recently slapped with a cease-and-desist letter from rapper and producer Andre Romelle Young, more popularly known as Dr. Dre, after the Georgia lawmaker used a sound bite from his 1999 hit "Still D.R.E." in a video post.
"I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one,” Young told TMZ and the Los Angeles Times in a statement on Monday after the song's signature piano section emerged in one of MTG's videos.
Young’s attorney, Howard King, wrote in the letter wrote that Greene was “wrongfully exploiting” the song in order to promote her “divisive and hateful political agenda.”
Greene reportedly used the rapper’s song in a clip posted to her social media feeds, showing her walking through the halls of Congress wearing cowboy boots, accompanied by her aides and receiving a call from “DT” - most likely in reference to former US President Donald Trump.
“It’s time to begin… and they can’t stop what’s coming,” she captioned the video, apparently congratulating herself for helping elect Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as House speaker after 15 rounds of voting.
After the video
was posted on Monday, and garnered 4.2 million views on Twitter as well as the mockery of left-leaning netizens, it was quickly removed “in response to a copyright claim by the owner”.
"One might expect that, as a member of Congress, you would have a passing familiarity with the laws of our country," King wrote in his letter. "It's possible, though, that laws governing intellectual property are a little too arcane and insufficiently populist for you to really have spent much time on."
"We're writing because we think an actual lawmaker should be making laws not breaking laws, especially those embodied in the constitution by the founding fathers."
Greene shot back at the rapper, though, saying in a statement: “While I appreciate the creative chord progression I would never play your words of violence against women and police officers, and your glorification of the thug life and drugs.”