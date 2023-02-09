https://sputniknews.com/20230209/possible-key-topics-of-south-african-president-ramaphosas-upcoming-sotn-address-1107106715.html

Possible Key Topics of South African President Ramaphosa's Upcoming SOTN Address

Sputnik lists several topics that have been circulating in local and world media and on which the South African leader's speech could possibly focus.

President Ramaphosa's 2023 State of the Nation Address "is an important milestone as it brings certainty to the country's political, social and economic landscape," according to the South African government.The address comes as the 2024 general election approaches and the nation awaits new measures from the ruling African National Congress (ANC) and its leader Ramaphosa to approach key problems of modern South Africa.Several topics that have been recently dominating the nation's headlines are expected to become part of Ramaphosa's speech.Energy CrisisSince 2007, South Africa has been experiencing power shortages that lead to rounds of load-shedding – or controlled rolling blackouts. Since the middle of last year, power cuts began to reach 12 hours daily.The government earlier announced it has agreed in favor of declaring a state of national disaster in order to mitigate the crisis. It was reported to be in work to establish what specific actions it could empower to undertake in case of a national state of disaster – and whether the legal requirements to declare such a state were met.Another project includes taking over around 66% of ESKOM, the state energy provider's, debt. The company's debt amounts to around 396 billion rand ($23.6 billion).In the address, the president is expected to touch upon these topics, as well as announce possible support for households and companies that install their own power generators.Anti-Crime MeasuresLast year, Ramaphosa announced an expansion of the police force by hiring thousands of new officers. Now, the president could disclose new measures to combat crime, lower South Africa's violent crime rate – which is among the highest in the world – and enhance the security of whistleblowers to help fight corruption.Reorganization of GovernmentAnother key topic is the overseeing of state companies. In early January, the ANC declared plans to transfer responsibility over state firms from the Department of Public Enterprises to departments that correspond to the spheres in which the companies operate.The initiative includes making the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy responsible for the operations of ESKOM and public logistics company Transnet, as well as South African Airways answerable to the Department of Transport.Along with these issues, Ramaphosa could possibly touch upon the suggested idea to merge a number of smaller departments and split the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy in two.Civil Servants' SalariesAnother problem that the president is expected to mention is the ongoing debate between state workers' unions and the government on the issue of raising wages. The former demand that the impact of growing living costs is tackled by a 10% salary hike, which, according to the government, is now unaffordable. As for now, a 3% raise has been provided, with an annual average wage growth of two percentage points above inflation for the past ten years.Investment in InfrastructureThe president has repeatedly called to increase investment in infrastructure such as new roads and railroads in order to tackle unemployment (which is currently at 32.9%, according to Statistics South Africa) and boost the economy in general. During the address, Ramaphosa is expected to talk on the importance of private-public partnerships on infrastructure projects and announce new measures compelling state entities to finish projects.The CeremonyThe president's address is a civil ritual, with the leader's speech itself being preceded first by the Civil Guard of Honour welcoming the president and his guests as they walk along the red carpet and then a state ceremony including a 21-gun salute, as well as a South African Air Force flypast.The address traditionaly takes place at the parliament building in Cape Town, which is not the case this year due to the consequences of a fire. The event will be thus organized in Cape Town City Hall.

