https://sputniknews.com/20230202/south-african-coal-supplier-to-build-countrys-largest-wind-farm-1106923968.html
South African Coal Supplier to Build Country’s Largest Wind Farm
South African Coal Supplier to Build Country’s Largest Wind Farm
Seriti Resources, a major private coal supplier to South Africa’s state-owned power utility Eskom, takes a step closer to carbon neutrality in line with the government’s plans to lower the carbon footprint of mining activities.
2023-02-02T13:44+0000
2023-02-02T13:44+0000
2023-02-02T13:46+0000
africa
southern africa
south africa
electricity
renewable energy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/08/1103903533_0:134:3162:1913_1920x0_80_0_0_d04b4dbeaae7a570c54805308ea7a2d0.jpg
Construction of a 155 MW wind farm is due to begin in Mpumalanga, South Africa’s coal heartland, according to coal firm Seriti Resources.The project represents the country's largest wind farm. At the moment Roggeveld Wind Farm which produces 147 MW is the largest in the country.The wind farm construction is expected to take about two years and was planned in conformity with a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Seriti Resources' green energy subsidiary, Seriti Green, on providing electricity for the company’s mining operations.The 155 MW wind farm is the first part of a larger project designed to create a 900 MW renewable energy cluster called Ummbila Emoyeni. The cluster will consist of 750 MW wind energy facilities and 150 MW in solar plants.The 155 MW wind farm alone could power about 165,000 average South African households per year, said Mike Teke.The coal producer says it has already received official permission from the South African Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment to begin construction.Earlier in October 2021, Seriti Resources signed a landmark joint Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with state-owned Eskom and another private coal mining company Exxaro emphasizing their aspiration to develop renewable energy projects and lower their carbon footprint.The South African government is interested in lowering carbon emissions in order to fulfill its commitments under the 2015 Paris Agreement designed to reduce the climate change effect.As of now, South Africa generates electricity mainly from coal, with only 10.5% of electricity being gained from renewable energy sources in 2020.
https://sputniknews.com/20221121/egypt-to-construct-giant-wind-farm-in-2024-to-export-electricity-1104480392.html
africa
southern africa
south africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/08/1103903533_217:0:2946:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_5b6ddaa169de5451e11656e56577bd4f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
eskom, south africa, renewable energy sources
eskom, south africa, renewable energy sources
South African Coal Supplier to Build Country’s Largest Wind Farm
13:44 GMT 02.02.2023 (Updated: 13:46 GMT 02.02.2023)
Seriti Resources, a major private coal supplier to South Africa’s state-owned power utility Eskom, takes a step closer to carbon neutrality in line with the government’s plans to lower the carbon footprint of mining activities.
Construction of a 155 MW wind farm is due to begin in Mpumalanga, South Africa’s coal heartland, according to coal firm Seriti Resources.
The project represents the country's largest wind farm. At the moment Roggeveld Wind Farm which produces 147 MW is the largest in the country.
The wind farm construction is expected to take about two years and was planned in conformity with a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Seriti Resources' green energy subsidiary, Seriti Green, on providing electricity for the company’s mining operations.
“The PPA is the first step in Seriti Resources’ journey towards carbon neutrality. More than that, the addition of 155 MW of renewable energy into the national grid in just two years will contribute to relieving Eskom’s energy constraints,” said Mike Teke, Seriti Resources CEO.
The 155 MW wind farm is the first part of a larger project designed to create a 900 MW renewable energy cluster called Ummbila Emoyeni. The cluster will consist of 750 MW wind energy facilities and 150 MW in solar plants.
The 155 MW wind farm alone could power about 165,000 average South African households per year, said Mike Teke.
The coal producer says it has already received official permission from the South African Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment to begin construction.
21 November 2022, 14:58 GMT
Earlier in October 2021, Seriti Resources signed a landmark joint Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with state-owned Eskom and another private coal mining company Exxaro emphasizing their aspiration to develop renewable energy projects and lower their carbon footprint.
The South African government is interested in lowering carbon emissions in order to fulfill its commitments under the 2015 Paris Agreement designed to reduce the climate change effect.
“Climate change is a reality, and we are proud to be part of the solution to lowering carbon emissions through stable and cost-effective renewable energy,” said Peter Venn, CEO of Seriti Green.
As of now, South Africa generates electricity mainly from coal, with only 10.5% of electricity being gained from renewable energy sources in 2020.