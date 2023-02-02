International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20230202/south-african-coal-supplier-to-build-countrys-largest-wind-farm-1106923968.html
South African Coal Supplier to Build Country’s Largest Wind Farm
South African Coal Supplier to Build Country’s Largest Wind Farm
Seriti Resources, a major private coal supplier to South Africa’s state-owned power utility Eskom, takes a step closer to carbon neutrality in line with the government’s plans to lower the carbon footprint of mining activities.
2023-02-02T13:44+0000
2023-02-02T13:46+0000
africa
southern africa
south africa
electricity
renewable energy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/08/1103903533_0:134:3162:1913_1920x0_80_0_0_d04b4dbeaae7a570c54805308ea7a2d0.jpg
Construction of a 155 MW wind farm is due to begin in Mpumalanga, South Africa’s coal heartland, according to coal firm Seriti Resources.The project represents the country's largest wind farm. At the moment Roggeveld Wind Farm which produces 147 MW is the largest in the country.The wind farm construction is expected to take about two years and was planned in conformity with a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Seriti Resources' green energy subsidiary, Seriti Green, on providing electricity for the company’s mining operations.The 155 MW wind farm is the first part of a larger project designed to create a 900 MW renewable energy cluster called Ummbila Emoyeni. The cluster will consist of 750 MW wind energy facilities and 150 MW in solar plants.The 155 MW wind farm alone could power about 165,000 average South African households per year, said Mike Teke.The coal producer says it has already received official permission from the South African Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment to begin construction.Earlier in October 2021, Seriti Resources signed a landmark joint Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with state-owned Eskom and another private coal mining company Exxaro emphasizing their aspiration to develop renewable energy projects and lower their carbon footprint.The South African government is interested in lowering carbon emissions in order to fulfill its commitments under the 2015 Paris Agreement designed to reduce the climate change effect.As of now, South Africa generates electricity mainly from coal, with only 10.5% of electricity being gained from renewable energy sources in 2020.
https://sputniknews.com/20221121/egypt-to-construct-giant-wind-farm-in-2024-to-export-electricity-1104480392.html
africa
southern africa
south africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Roman Sanin
Roman Sanin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/08/1103903533_217:0:2946:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_5b6ddaa169de5451e11656e56577bd4f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
eskom, south africa, renewable energy sources
eskom, south africa, renewable energy sources

South African Coal Supplier to Build Country’s Largest Wind Farm

13:44 GMT 02.02.2023 (Updated: 13:46 GMT 02.02.2023)
© AP Photo / Nardus EngelbrechtWind turbines are seen at the Gouda Wind Farm located 115 km north east of Cape Town, South Africa, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. The wind farm is one of the biggest in Southern Africa.
Wind turbines are seen at the Gouda Wind Farm located 115 km north east of Cape Town, South Africa, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. The wind farm is one of the biggest in Southern Africa. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.02.2023
© AP Photo / Nardus Engelbrecht
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Roman Sanin
All materials
Seriti Resources, a major private coal supplier to South Africa’s state-owned power utility Eskom, takes a step closer to carbon neutrality in line with the government’s plans to lower the carbon footprint of mining activities.
Construction of a 155 MW wind farm is due to begin in Mpumalanga, South Africa’s coal heartland, according to coal firm Seriti Resources.
The project represents the country's largest wind farm. At the moment Roggeveld Wind Farm which produces 147 MW is the largest in the country.
The wind farm construction is expected to take about two years and was planned in conformity with a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Seriti Resources' green energy subsidiary, Seriti Green, on providing electricity for the company’s mining operations.
“The PPA is the first step in Seriti Resources’ journey towards carbon neutrality. More than that, the addition of 155 MW of renewable energy into the national grid in just two years will contribute to relieving Eskom’s energy constraints,” said Mike Teke, Seriti Resources CEO.
The 155 MW wind farm is the first part of a larger project designed to create a 900 MW renewable energy cluster called Ummbila Emoyeni. The cluster will consist of 750 MW wind energy facilities and 150 MW in solar plants.
The 155 MW wind farm alone could power about 165,000 average South African households per year, said Mike Teke.
The coal producer says it has already received official permission from the South African Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment to begin construction.
Sameh Shoukry, president of the COP27 climate summit, right, speaks during a closing plenary session at the U.N. Climate Summit, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.11.2022
Africa
Egypt to Begin Construction of Giant Wind Farm in 2024, Plans to Export Electricity
21 November 2022, 14:58 GMT
Earlier in October 2021, Seriti Resources signed a landmark joint Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with state-owned Eskom and another private coal mining company Exxaro emphasizing their aspiration to develop renewable energy projects and lower their carbon footprint.
The South African government is interested in lowering carbon emissions in order to fulfill its commitments under the 2015 Paris Agreement designed to reduce the climate change effect.
“Climate change is a reality, and we are proud to be part of the solution to lowering carbon emissions through stable and cost-effective renewable energy,” said Peter Venn, CEO of Seriti Green.
As of now, South Africa generates electricity mainly from coal, with only 10.5% of electricity being gained from renewable energy sources in 2020.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала