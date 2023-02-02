International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20230202/south-africas-national-oil-firm-reportedly-seeks-partners-to-revive-defunct-refinery-1106922115.html
South Africa's National Oil Firm Reportedly Seeks Partners to Revive Defunct Refinery
South Africa's National Oil Firm Reportedly Seeks Partners to Revive Defunct Refinery
PetroSA has issued a proposal request outlining several development scenarios. In the best of the projected cases, the firm could turn its now-defunct refinery at Mossel Bay into a major supplier of fuel in the country.
2023-02-02T12:43+0000
2023-02-02T12:43+0000
africa
southern africa
south africa
oil refinery
oil
fuel
fossil fuels
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/13/1104439898_0:46:3000:1734_1920x0_80_0_0_09a6d17f4b8d5fb483f2995ea7fed51e.jpg
PetroSA has appealed to commercial partners to help fund several development projects, media has reported. In one of the cases, the South African national oil company could turn its now-defunct refinery at Mossel Bay into a major supplier of fuel, able to supply petrol and diesel for around a third of South Africa's cars.According to the company, the refinery could compete with the output of chemical company Sasol, which is among the last local producers of liquid fuels left against the backdrop of refineries shutdowns.PetroSA alleges that Mossel Bay, which was constructed for a 36,000 bpd output, could produce 200,000 bpd with the right investment. With less capital investment, the projected output is 7,500 bpc, covering only 1% of South Africa's daily needs.There are several criteria for potential partners in the appeal, including state-owned, or "state supported", oil or gas providers and investors. However, any partner that could bring at least $2.5 million to the table, or raise $150 million over time, is welcome.The appeal also prioritizes those who could launch cooperation this year. The company considers entering into a profit-sharing or contract-production deal or handing over equity to a partner.In the 1980s, apartheid-era South Africa made efforts to achieve independence in its fuel supply against a backdrop of imports threatened by sanctions. The Mossel Bay refinery was put into operation in 1992, two years before the fall of apartheid. Since the lifting of sanctions and the re-activation of imports, the facility had been declining until being mothballed in 2020.South Africa – facing electricity blackouts since 2007 – is seeking to modernize its energy sector. The country's energy roadmap involves the utilization of major offshore gas fields to cover energy needs – despite the global trend of switching to "greener" energy from fossil fuels and the accompanying international pressure.
https://sputniknews.com/20230122/south-africa-lowers-local-content-requirements-to-mitigate-energy-crisis-1106573644.html
africa
southern africa
south africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Petr Baryshnikov
Petr Baryshnikov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/13/1104439898_314:0:2687:1780_1920x0_80_0_0_8aa16069d4b1785650e25221da0ba867.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
petro sa mossel, mossel refinery, south africa oil, south africa fuel, south africa energy, africa oil, africa gas, africa refinery, africa oil facilities
petro sa mossel, mossel refinery, south africa oil, south africa fuel, south africa energy, africa oil, africa gas, africa refinery, africa oil facilities

South Africa's National Oil Firm Reportedly Seeks Partners to Revive Defunct Refinery

12:43 GMT 02.02.2023
© AP Photo / Schalk van ZuydamAn oil refinery is seen with Table Mountain in the background, Cape Town, South Africa, Wednesday, Feb 8, 2012.
An oil refinery is seen with Table Mountain in the background, Cape Town, South Africa, Wednesday, Feb 8, 2012. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.02.2023
© AP Photo / Schalk van Zuydam
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Petr Baryshnikov
All materialsWrite to the author
The continent's most industrialized country with an estimated 60.6 million people consumes approximately 600,000 barrels of fuel (bpd) per day.
PetroSA has appealed to commercial partners to help fund several development projects, media has reported.
In one of the cases, the South African national oil company could turn its now-defunct refinery at Mossel Bay into a major supplier of fuel, able to supply petrol and diesel for around a third of South Africa's cars.
According to the company, the refinery could compete with the output of chemical company Sasol, which is among the last local producers of liquid fuels left against the backdrop of refineries shutdowns.
PetroSA alleges that Mossel Bay, which was constructed for a 36,000 bpd output, could produce 200,000 bpd with the right investment. With less capital investment, the projected output is 7,500 bpc, covering only 1% of South Africa's daily needs.
This general view shows the Newtown district of Johannesburg, on January 15, 2023 as seen from the Bree Taxi Rank in the CBD district. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.01.2023
Africa
South Africa Lowers Local Content Requirements to Mitigate Energy Crisis
22 January, 11:30 GMT
There are several criteria for potential partners in the appeal, including state-owned, or "state supported", oil or gas providers and investors. However, any partner that could bring at least $2.5 million to the table, or raise $150 million over time, is welcome.
The appeal also prioritizes those who could launch cooperation this year. The company considers entering into a profit-sharing or contract-production deal or handing over equity to a partner.
In the 1980s, apartheid-era South Africa made efforts to achieve independence in its fuel supply against a backdrop of imports threatened by sanctions. The Mossel Bay refinery was put into operation in 1992, two years before the fall of apartheid. Since the lifting of sanctions and the re-activation of imports, the facility had been declining until being mothballed in 2020.
"Additional reserves have been brought into production since the original commissioning of the facilities in the 1990's, but these have now largely been depleted over the years of operation, and without further development of indigenous gas production or alternative feedstock strategies, the facility has run out of gas feed," PetroSA declared.
South Africa – facing electricity blackouts since 2007 – is seeking to modernize its energy sector. The country's energy roadmap involves the utilization of major offshore gas fields to cover energy needs – despite the global trend of switching to "greener" energy from fossil fuels and the accompanying international pressure.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала