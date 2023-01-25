International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20230125/several-south-african-political-parties-suing-authorities-over-energy-crisis-reports-say-1106675082.html
Several South African Political Parties Suing Authorities Over Energy Crisis, Reports Say
Several South African Political Parties Suing Authorities Over Energy Crisis, Reports Say
Several South African political parties, unions and NGOs have appealed to the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to hold an urgent hearing on relief measures taken by the country's authorities, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, amid ongoing power outages, the country's media reported on Tuesday.
2023-01-25T06:35+0000
2023-01-25T06:38+0000
africa
southern africa
south africa
energy crisis
cyril ramaphosa
ramaphosa
blackout
court
pretoria
electricity
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/19/1106674910_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d481f791d4d7175446edf9386bd7626a.jpg
The groups are seeking to get tariff hikes imposed by National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) scrapped, and several public facilities, including schools and small businesses, exempted from load shedding, according to local media.In addition, the plaintiffs want to hold the authorities accountable and force them to disclose their plan to mitigate the ongoing energy crisis. The list of defendants includes Ramaphosa, the Eskom state energy company, as well as a number of ministers and members of the South African government.In mid-January, Ramaphosa's spokesperson said that the president had canceled a working visit to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos due to the energy crisis in South Africa. Local media reported that daily power outages at peak times had occurred across the country in November, December and the first half of January.Eskom introduced energy rationing in November to reduce power consumption after seeing energy prices spike amid the West's standoff with Russia over Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20230117/south-africa-to-make-power-cuts-thing-of-the-past-within-a-year-finance-minister-says-1106419952.html
africa
southern africa
south africa
pretoria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/19/1106674910_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ee67dc742cfda12562012d4a39786c81.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
southern africa, south africa, the gauteng high court in pretoria, energy crisis, president cyril ramaphosa, load shedding, power outages
southern africa, south africa, the gauteng high court in pretoria, energy crisis, president cyril ramaphosa, load shedding, power outages

Several South African Political Parties Suing Authorities Over Energy Crisis, Reports Say

06:35 GMT 25.01.2023 (Updated: 06:38 GMT 25.01.2023)
© AFP 2023 / GUILLEM SARTORIOA South African flag waves next to electricity poles at the Frangipani Boerdery farm near Lichtenburg on January 23, 2023.
A South African flag waves next to electricity poles at the Frangipani Boerdery farm near Lichtenburg on January 23, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.01.2023
© AFP 2023 / GUILLEM SARTORIO
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Several South African political parties, unions and NGOs have appealed to the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to hold an urgent hearing on relief measures taken by the country's authorities, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, amid ongoing power outages, the country's media reported on Tuesday.
The groups are seeking to get tariff hikes imposed by National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) scrapped, and several public facilities, including schools and small businesses, exempted from load shedding, according to local media.

In addition, the plaintiffs want to hold the authorities accountable and force them to disclose their plan to mitigate the ongoing energy crisis. The list of defendants includes Ramaphosa, the Eskom state energy company, as well as a number of ministers and members of the South African government.

"The government must come to court and explain why people must die in hospitals," the leader of South African independent party BOSA, Mmusi Maimane, is quoted as saying.

In mid-January, Ramaphosa's spokesperson said that the president had canceled a working visit to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos due to the energy crisis in South Africa. Local media reported that daily power outages at peak times had occurred across the country in November, December and the first half of January.

Eskom introduced energy rationing in November to reduce power consumption after seeing energy prices spike amid the West's standoff with Russia over Ukraine.
Members of The Middle of the Road Band, trumpet player Smiso (L), 24, trumpet player Franqo (C), 28, and euphonium player Pro (R), 30, play Christmas carols in Johannesburg, in the middle of yet another crippling black out, known locally as load shedding, on December 20, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.01.2023
Africa
South Africa to Make Power Cuts 'Thing of the Past' Within a Year, Finance Minister Says
17 January, 11:07 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала