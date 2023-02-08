https://sputniknews.com/20230208/senior-chinese-diplomat-no-point-to-blinken-visit-after-seeming-us-reversal-on-balloon-reaction-1107089164.html

Senior Chinese Diplomat: ‘No Point’ to Blinken Visit After Seeming US Reversal on Balloon Reaction

Senior Chinese Diplomat: ‘No Point’ to Blinken Visit After Seeming US Reversal on Balloon Reaction

A senior Chinese diplomat has criticized Washington’s recent downing of a Chinese high-altitude balloon, saying the US had suggested it would react otherwise. The “irresponsible act” has made it “inappropriate” for US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to resume his plans to visit Beijing.

2023-02-08T18:44+0000

2023-02-08T18:44+0000

2023-02-08T18:44+0000

world

china

antony blinken

chinese balloon over us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0b/1097167649_0:165:3073:1893_1920x0_80_0_0_793cebd8c54122a226b5d35e694e6183.jpg

“The United States is exaggerating in this matter,” Lu Shaye, the Chinese ambassador to France, told French news on Monday, adding, “it is a civilian balloon used for meteorological research.”A day earlier, the US Air Force used a missile to shoot down the balloon off the South Carolina coast after it had wandered for days across the continent, beginning in Alaska. While the Pentagon said it had tracked the balloon since then, news agencies only caught wind of its presence once it passed over a US nuclear missile base in Montana late last week.Beijing said the balloon was Chinese, but denied American claims that it was for surveillance, saying it was a civilian research balloon that scientists had lost control over.“At first, I think the Americans accepted this explanation, because according to the Pentagon this balloon ‘presents no military or physical threat to people on the ground,’” Lu explained. “They asked China to get the balloon out of the way as soon as possible. But what is incomprehensible is that after asking the Chinese side to do so, they knocked down the balloon the next day, when the balloon was already about to leave [US airspace].”Blinken Postpones TripInitially, the US declined to take action against the balloon other than observing it, but Blinken nonetheless postponed his planned visit to Beijing that weekend to meet with senior Chinese leaders until “conditions are right.”Wang reiterated China’s position, saying that China has always followed international law and that the balloon was not for intelligence-gathering, adding that "We do not accept any groundless speculation or hype.” He also said that in the face of an unexpected situation, both sides should compose themselves, communicate in a timely manner, avoid misjudgment and manage their differences.Persona non GrataAs a result of Blinken’s comments, Lu said the US foreign minister should be persona non grata in Beijing.The US eventually decided to shoot down the balloon in order to study it, the Pentagon said on Sunday. The wreckage has been collected by the US Navy and Beijing has demanded it be returned, since it is Chinese property - a point Lu reiterated on Tuesday.During the early decades of the Cold War, the US flew regular spy plane missions over Chinese territory, with at least five U-2 Dragon Lady spy planes getting shot down by Chinese air defenses. The flights reportedly ceased in the 1970s as the US normalized relations with Beijing.

https://sputniknews.com/20230206/how-chinese-balloon-exposed-us-weaknesses-political-divisions--neocon-war-plans-1107019327.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230202/blinken-to-meet-xi-during-china-trip-marking-first-such-encounter-in-six-years---reports-1106934167.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230208/us-navy-rolls-out-photos-of-chinese-balloon-debris-recovered-1107069289.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

us, china, anthony blinken. blinken postponed visit to china, chinese balloon