US Navy Divers Searching for Chinese 'Spy Balloon' Wreckage
While the US claims that the unmanned balloon was a spy, China insists the airship was a civilian craft engaged in scientific research that was blown off course by high winds.
This comes as Beijing warned Washington against escalating tensions or harming China's interests in connection the balloon downing incident.This was preceded by the Chinese Foreign Ministry slamming "the US force" as a "clear overreaction and a serious violation of international practice.""The Chinese side has, after verification, repeatedly informed the US side of the civilian nature of the airship and conveyed that its entry into the US due to force majeure was totally unexpected. The Chinese side has clearly asked the US side to properly handle the matter in a calm, professional and restrained manner," the ministry said in a statement late last week.The statement followed US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin saying on Saturday that a F-22 fighter jet successfully bringing down the balloon at the direction of President Joe Biden. Austing argued that the floating object had been used by China "in an attempt to surveil strategic sites in the continental United States."On Thursday, the Pentagon announced the detection of what it described as a "spy balloon" from China lingering over sensitive nuclear sites in the US state of Montana. Beijing claimed that the dirigible was a civilian airship engaged in scientific research, mainly meteorological studies, and expressed regret over its unintended entry into US airspace.
The US navy is working to recover the wreckage of the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon
that was downed off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday, General Glen VanHerck, US Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command, has said.
He noted that navy divers would “seek to recover all debris and any material of intelligence value” pertaining to the balloon.
“The debris is in 47 feet (14 meters) of water, primarily. The recovery that will make it fairly easy, actually. We planned for much deeper water, VanHerck said, adding that the wreckage “would have fallen at least in a seven-mile (11km) radius”.
A successful recovery is thought to give the US insight into China’s spying capabilities, though US officials have downplayed the balloon’s impact on national security.
This comes as Beijing warned Washington against escalating tensions or harming China’s interests in connection the balloon downing incident.
“China firmly opposes and strongly protests against this. The Chinese government is closely following the development of the situation,” Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng said.
This was preceded by the Chinese Foreign Ministry slamming “the US force” as a “clear overreaction and a serious violation of international practice.”
“The Chinese side has, after verification, repeatedly informed the US side of the civilian nature of the airship and conveyed that its entry into the US due to force majeure was totally unexpected. The Chinese side has clearly asked the US side to properly handle the matter in a calm, professional and restrained manner,” the ministry said in a statement late last week.
The statement followed US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin saying on Saturday that a F-22 fighter jet successfully bringing down the balloon at the direction of President Joe Biden. Austing argued that the floating object had been used by China “in an attempt to surveil strategic sites in the continental United States.”
On Thursday, the Pentagon announced the detection of what it described as a “spy balloon” from China lingering over sensitive nuclear sites in the US state of Montana. Beijing claimed that the dirigible was a civilian airship engaged in scientific research, mainly meteorological studies, and expressed regret over its unintended entry into US airspace.